His Sister Wanted To Get Married At A Wedding Venue He Owns, But She Sent Out Wedding Invitations Before Confirming That The Date Was Available

AITA for not letting my sister use “the family property” for her upcoming wedding?
I am 25M, while my sister is 29 (I also have a younger sister, 8).
When I was 14, my mom sent me to live with her parents.
Her excuse was that they needed me to help out.
I believe she just didn’t want to deal with a growing male teen.
He lived with his grandparents in a stunning property with a great view.
My grandparents owned an amazing property in the mountains that has an amazing view.
We also have some horses and other critters.
They were also quite wealthy as well.
They both passed 4 years ago a month apart.
His grandparents left him the property, and he turned it into a wedding venue.
They gave me the property because “I would appreciate and respect it more.”
While my mom and sister(s) got money and other assets (overall valued more than the property).
In the past 4 years, I turned a part of the property into a venue for mainly weddings.
My grandparents knew of this idea and thought it was a good one.
His sister informed him she’d be using it as her wedding venue.
We are busy and usually booked about 8 months out.
My sister got engaged 1.5 years ago, and said she wanted to get married at the property.
I said yes, just let me know the date as soon as possible so I can make sure it is “booked.”
I never got a date.
She sent out invitations before checking with him about the date.
I followed up several times and kept asking her, and she would brush me off.
2 weeks ago, I got the wedding invitation, stating the date and that my property is the location.
Which is in September of this year.
I immediately called her to say that we have booked for that date and can’t accommodate her.
Now, everyone in the family is bashing him.
Well, now she, my mom, other family, her partner’s family, as well as other flying monkeys have been blowing up on me.
They are also calling and writing reviews for my business.
I asked them to stop.
I called my sister and told her that all she had to do was tell me when she knew her date, so I could block it and I would take care of everything else.
His sister said he’s ruining her special day.
She went off on how I am ruining HER day. That it is OUR family’s property.
And how she already sent out the invitations and couldn’t go back now.
That I should just tell the other couple to cancel (they have been on the books for over a year now, and I actually like them).
That family is more important!
Now, he’s being called resentful and a jerk.
After the last big blow-up, I started communicating strictly through the business. Using our recorded line, as well as email.
I suggested 3 other dates around the same time, but that’s not good enough.
She said, “I’m being resentful and a jerk.”
Oh no! If only his sister had told him the date before sending out invitations!
Let’s see what other people on Reddit have to say about this.
This user shares some important advice.
While this person suggests getting a lawyer involved.
Here are some good suggestions…
It’s not family property, says this person.
Finally, this user thinks his family is toxic.
This bridezilla is unbelievable!
