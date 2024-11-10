His Sister Wants Him To Be The Man Of Honor In Her Wedding, But Their Dad Doesn’t Think He Should Go To The Wedding At All

Wedding decisions should be made by the bride and the groom, but all too often other family members seem to think that what they want to happen at the wedding is more important than what the bride and groom want.

In today’s story, a bride wants her brother to be her man of honor, but she doesn’t want her stepmother or step siblings to be part of the wedding party. Now, their dad doesn’t want the brother to be in the wedding unless everyone is in the wedding.

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

AITA for telling my dad and stepmother I’ll be in my sister’s man of honor no matter what they say? My sister (22f) was supposed to be getting married this year but she pushed the wedding back another year because my dad and stepmother refused to let me (17m) be her man of honor when she didn’t ask our step or half siblings to be bridesmaids or groomsmen too. My dad confronted my sister about asking me several months ago and told her it wasn’t right. He told her she HAD to include all of us or none of us would attend the wedding and he would stop me going too. She told him she was not going to give into him.

His sister changed the wedding date to avoid the drama.

He said she shouldn’t prioritize me over siblings that are younger or just not biologically related to us. She said they (him, his wife and the other kids) were only invited so she could have me there and since he was imposing such an awful rule she was just going to move the date, I’d be 18 and able to choose so she didn’t need to invite the rest of them. The new date is next year and I will be 18 and I’ll already be moved out.

OP’s dad and stepmother don’t want him to be in his sister’s wedding.

My dad and stepmother are mad she actually went ahead with her plan and that I still plan to be her man of honor. They told me I cannot and should not do this. That I am putting my other siblings feelings at risk and making them feel rejected by two of us. They said my sister was making me choose between her and the rest of my family and I should not choose her for that reason. I told them I would always choose her and they were not going to make me say no. This argument continued and I ignored it for about two months, but the other night they told me to sit and talk to them and they said my other siblings had noticed what was going on and I should feel bad about that. I told them I didn’t.

His dad and stepmother are even claiming his mother would be disappointed in him.

They told me I have five other siblings and shouldn’t hurt a relationship with them a relationship with one. I told them I didn’t care what they say, I’ll be her man of honor and they won’t stop me. So they need to just let it go because they are making the countdown to my 18th birthday a bigger deal. They said I’m being hurtful and I’ll regret my decision to burn all these bridges in 10 or 20 years. My dad told me I might think mom would be proud of me for standing by my sister but he believes she’d be disgusted at the two of us for not making room for the growing our family did after she died. AITA?

The bride wants her brother to be her man of honor. He wants to respect her wishes. It should be as simple as that instead of the rest of the family pouting about not being in the wedding party.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks the dad and stepmother lied to the step siblings.

Another reader points out that the dad and stepmother are the ones causing family drama.

This person thinks the dad and stepmother should use this as a teaching opportunity for the step siblings.

This reader points out that you can’t force a blended family to blend.

The sister was smart to change her wedding date so that her brother would be 18.

He should make his own decisions.

