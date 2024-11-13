Horrible Manager Refused To Pay Employee What He Was Worth And Told Him To Get A Better Job If He Wanted More Money. So He Did And The Company Is Now Struggling To Ship Any New Products.

Some workplaces are horribly toxic, and this man’s office was one of them.

Get a better job offer? Fine! Worked at Company A for over 8 years, to the point I had no intentions of going anywhere else and planned to retire with them (in ~30yrs) as long as they kept treating me fair.

Reviews came up and everyone in my team was given a lackluster raise. Even though we had improved the program from years behind on contracts to delivering 2 months ahead. I had taken on tasks that should have been distributed across multiple engineers, but they didn’t want to pay extra engineers so they became my tasks instead. After the raises were dished out, my team confronted our manager and told him how disappointed we were.

His response was get a better job offer and we’ll discuss things. So I did just that; I found a better job at a smaller company where I would get a 20% raise and less responsibility. Once I had my offer letter I turned it in, along with a month notice of my resignation. Manager wanted to discuss what it would take to keep me; I met with him with a list of all my accomplishments (which he already had from review time) and told him I believe a better raise was justified.

I told him 2 months ago, that’s what it would have taken to keep me. Today, you have to beat this offer of a 20% raise and less responsibilities. He responded with he can’t get anywhere close to that, I should have told him I wasn’t satisfied, etc. He then went through the list of my accomplishments and stated how half of them weren’t required for my position.

Cue compliance #2. I asked for what was required of my position and did just that the remainder of my time there. Now I’ve got a better job with fewer responsibilities and better pay, and a boss who doesn’t try to gaslight them.

Friends in Company A tell me how they still haven’t shipped any new product since I left (3 months ago, so now they’re behind), multiple people have already left, and the remaining people are looking for new jobs.

No one supports working with a company who can’t properly pay you.

