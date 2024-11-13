Husband Buys Vacation To Save His Marriage, But His Wife Accepts With No Intention Of Forgiving Him

When trust is broken, especially after infidelity, the road to forgiveness can be complicated.

So, what would you do if your spouse tried to win you back with an all-expenses-paid trip, even though you were already set on moving forward alone?

Would you just get the separation over with?

Or would you accept the trip first?

In today’s story, one wife finds herself in this very situation.

Here’s what’s going on.

Aita for accepting a trip paid for by my husband to forgive his infidelity when I have no intention of forgiving him and getting a divorce? My husband confessed to me that he was unfaithful to me. It was only once, and the guilt was driving him mad. It was with a coworker. He told me that he would do anything to get me to forgive him and move on, quit his job or ask for a change of branch, go to marriage therapy, and let me have access to all his devices. I asked for a divorce, and he didn’t accept it.

Wanting to save his marriage, he planned a vacation.

As a desperate act, he told me that he bought two tickets to go on a trip. According to him, it is so that we can spend time together and rethink our marriage; if it doesn’t work, he will accept the divorce. I accepted because I want to go on a trip (due to a problem a few months ago I ran out of money and couldn’t take a trip that I wanted with my family). But I think this is where I can be in the wrong: I’m really only accepting to be able to travel. I really don’t plan to forgive him for the infidelity. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but going on the trip may not be the best idea.

Let’s see what advice Reddit readers have to offer her.

This pretty much sums it up.

Here’s someone who can’t imagine going on the trip with him.

According to this person, there’s nothing wrong with going.

Another person who probably wouldn’t want to go on the trip.

She needs to think long and hard.

Sure, being able to travel would be great, but it may be better if she does so without the man she wants to divorce.

