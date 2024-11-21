Husband Refuses To Cooperate With His Wife’s Ex Because He’s Being Toxic To Everyone, But Wife Has A Different Argument And Wants To Keep Her Ex Involved

Custody battles are always complicated.

AITA? I refuse to openly help and cooperate with my stepchildren’s bio dad who hurt all of us. I (30M) and my wife (36F) have been together for four years. She has two children (17F and 14M), and I have one (8F). The biological father of the two kids has stopped visiting or being a part of their life consistently for about 8+ years now as he went to another state.

Six months into our relationship, my wife (girlfriend at the time) filed a custody case to reflect the fact he hasn’t been paying child support and doesn’t see his kids anymore. It was currently set to 50/50. The biological father went crazy, and proceeded to try and come after all four of us in different ways.

He called the police and tried to force the kids to leave the house with him since it’s “his week.” And even tried to yell at them over the phone, claiming they are to blame for everything. He attempted to damage my reputation within the military, claiming that I was some horrible person. He made up stories to make my leadership talk to me about what was going on.

Due to all of this, the daughter has refused to acknowledge his existence and wants nothing to do with him. This is now reflected in the current court orders. This brings us to the question at hand. My wife constantly wants to include the father in things for both kids—whether it be birthdays or doctor visits. Because it is “the right thing to do since they are his kids.”

I have fought this to a point. And have gone as far as to not answer him when he wants to know what his daughter wants for presents since she refuses to tell him. My wife and I have been getting into arguments lately, where she claims that I don’t understand what it is like to be distant from a daughter (which I do as noted above). And that I’m a jerk for not trying to help bridge the gap between them. So, AITA?

