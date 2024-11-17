Husband’s Rude Mistress Gets Instant Payback When Betrayed Wife Spoils Her Favorite Show Because Of A Big Timezone Difference

Some people just don’t know when to keep quiet, especially when they’re in the wrong.

Imagine trying to work through the shock of a partner’s betrayal, only to have one of their affair partners add insult to injury with rude, petty remarks.

In the following story, one woman deals with this very thing.

Here’s what she did.

Husbands mistress was rude to me, so i ruined her favourite thing, twice A few years ago, I found out my (now ex) husband was having multiple affairs. I contacted the women in an attempt to figure out what was going on, timelines etc. Most of the women were lovely, and I held no contempt or anger for them; they were victims of lies and deception, too. But one woman took a different approach. She was rude and abusive, accusing me of being controlling, frigid, fat (I’m only one of the things, and it’s not frigid), etc.

Social media can tell you everything you need to know about someone.

Unfortunately, she was in Ireland, and we were in Australia, so there was no chance to confront her. I tried to just move on and deal with my real problems. However, I couldn’t shake the audacity. So I looked up her socials and found she was hard-out obsessed with Australian Masterchef. Obsessed.

She used some of the info to her advantage.

Being a fan myself, I knew that the show was aired and concluded in AUS before it was shown in Ireland. So, I screenshot the winning dish and mentioned her in a tweet containing the details of the winner, the runner-up, and the winning dish photo. Then, I set an alarm on my phone and did the exact same thing one year later. After the second spoiler, she put her Twitter account on private.

Good for her!

While it’s way less serious than having an affair with someone’s husband, it’s still good payback.

Let’s see what the readers at Reddit have to say about her actions.

This was just rude.

Great point!

Eek, that’s irritating!

Hilarious!

This was the least she deserved!

Next time, she should find a guy who’s not married and lock her social media profile!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.