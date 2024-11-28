Intrusive Dad Wanted His Daughter To Stay With Them And Share Her Room With His Stepdaughter, But She Refused And Decided To Stay With Her Grandparents

Some parents do whatever it takes to get their children to obey, and don’t much care whether or not they’re happy about it.

This dad used his stepdaughter to convince his own daughter to stay with them, and when it didn’t work out in his favor, he pitched quite the fit.

Was she wrong for choosing her grandparents over her blended family?

Check out the full story!

AITA for making plans to go to my grandparents house for the holidays instead of going home to dad’s? I (18f) started college a few months ago. I moved out of my dad’s house over the summer. Dad assumed that for the holidays and summer I would come back home to stay with him, his wife, and my stepsister (7f).

She made her decision…

But after thinking it over since September I decided to speak to my grandparents, my dad’s parents, and asked if I could spend the holidays with them. They said yes. My dad’s upset about this and so is my stepsister. My dad’s wife is plain old mad at me though. I have a reason I decided this. I was 14 when my dad and his wife got married and we moved in together 2 months before the wedding.

The circumstances weren’t ideal for her…

At that point my stepsister was 3 and we had to share a bedroom until I moved out. If I go back to dad’s place, I’ll be forced to share a room with her again and I don’t want that. I resented it when I still lived there and it made things awkward. Since they don’t have another room that could double as a bedroom I’d only have that option if I stayed there. Last week my dad mentioned me coming home again and I told him what I’d decided to do instead.

His father wasn’t very happy about her decision.

He was like why would you do that, this is your home. I told him I’d be more comfortable at my grandparents since there’s more space for me and a room to myself. He told me my room was still there for me too, and I told him a room that I would be sharing with a young kid. My dad’s wife was in the background and could hear what we were saying. When dad and I finished talking she called me up and she told me the fact I said a really young kid and not my sister spoke to what this was really about. She told me I couldn’t make it any clearer that I want to avoid her daughter, and then she told me her daughter would be so upset.

This is where it gets bad…

A couple of days ago then my dad put my stepsister on the phone and she was asking if I was really not coming to stay. She started to cry and said she’d missed me and wanted to sleep in the room with me again. I told her I was sorry but that couldn’t happen. My dad’s wife tried to get my grandparents to agree to let my stepsister stay some nights I was there but they said no.

Now it’s gotten worse!

The whole thing has become such a mess. AITA?

She just wanted her privacy, why would the dad disregard that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about it.

This user wants the girl to give her parents a taste of their own medicine.

That’s right! This user knows it is the dad’s fault.

This user knows the girl did her best with the family!

This user has a different take on the story and they’re not wrong!

This user lists simple rules that the day needs to understand!

If only the dad listened to his daughter’s point of view the stepsister might have been spared.

Emotional manipulation is not the way to go.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.