Landscaper Follows Orders With Property Line To A ‘T’, Making One Neighbor Very Upset With The Results

When it comes to the maintenance crew? It’s best to be on your best behavior.

Read how one Redditor details his experience with a “Susan,” not quite a Karen.

Check the property line? Okay. [This is] back when I was responsible for garden- and grounds-related issues for a housing developer. “Susan” popped her head over her neighbouring properties fence. (Susan was abrupt and rude, but not quite [up] to “Karen” level, so “Susan” it is.) “Are you going to cut back all of these weeds growing over to my side of the fence?” “Yes, I have to [reclaim] this public footpath and those same weeds are on Council (local authority) land but will also be causing me problems if I don’t deal with it. I’m actually here to do that now.”

It seems like a lot of work needs to be done!

“Because it’s your company land, and I expect it to be cut all the way around (motions to all three sides of her white long garden fence). Look it’s all growing over into my garden and it’s not been dealt with since (your company) bought the land.” “That’s actually why I’ve been hired full-time. I’m not part of the development crew; I’m here to maintain areas and deal with issues like this. Today, I can clear the ivy from your fence, but that triangle of wilderness between your’s, our’s, and the council will have to be next week sometime.”

Well, only so much one person can do in a day!

“You’ll be cutting down on the other side? ([Susan] motions to where I can’t see due to the triangle of wilderness)” “Actually no, that side is between you and the council. That school on the other side doesn’t open for another year, so I suggest not waiting until then to contact them.” “Well, what am I supposed to do?”

I’d assume hire someone?

“I’m happy to pull down the ivy for you this once and poison along the fence line; it’ll do you for now. (The company I work for is trying to improve relations) And as I’ve stated, I’ll take care of this one side indefinitely.” “I need you to prove you aren’t responsible for that side too.”

Oh god, are we asking for blueprints now?

The next day, I consult my drawing (map) of the grounds and property line. Turns out, I was wrongly informed. My manager expressly forbids me from tackling anything remotely near her fence line. “Are you back to cut down this area?” “I’m glad you’re here ([I] show [the] drawing). This it the area in question, and it’s all council property. The yellow line is where my responsibility ends.” Susan NEVER had anyone cut down the vegetation. Ivy, bramble and nettles absolutely ate her fences over the next 3 years, and last time I checked, they were replaced a metre inside the property line. Demi-Karen pushes her luck and ends up losing free maintenance along her fence line.

Uh oh, I bet Susan had a heck of a time dealing with all this.

She did once ask me to put “lots of poison” on the offending weeds, but all I could offer her was a normal spray that my company provides if she called. I said they might offer it for the same nominal price I would do a driveway for, but she never called.

She probably figured it wasn’t worth it!

What does Reddit think about this malicious compliance?

This landscaper really drew a line in the property with this one!

She didn’t leave him much choice, though.

