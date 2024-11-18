Loud People In A Hotel Wouldn’t Keep It Down, But This Man Had A Hilarious Plan To Make Them Regret The Thin Walls

There’s nothing quite like sliding between the clean, cool sheets in a hotel bed, flipping on the TV, and relaxing…

Until the folks in the room start making noise and they ruin your night!

So, what’s a person to do?

Well, maybe you can do what the guy in this Reddit story did!

Read on to get all the details.

How to quiet noisy hotel neighbors. “So this happened several years ago however my Wife and I still get a good chuckle to this day. We were visiting her sister and nephews in a small town in Delaware for the weekend. Her sister’s house was small so we opted to stay at a dinky hotel in town. We enjoy our evening quiet time. Our first day visit was done and we headed back to the hotel. This is one of those dinky hotels that the walls were paper thin. We settled in and were in bed. My Wife likes to read before bed and I’m on my iPad browsing. We then heard loud thumps, couple of screeches and what sounded like loud walking next door.

Well, that’s annoying…

Enough where it was rattling the table lamp closest to the shared wall. It gave us pause and we thought ok, a neighbor with a couple of kids. It stopped and we went back to our thing. It started again and then again. By this time I was thinking “boy what rambunctious little Crotch Goblins they have”. By this time my Wife was getting agitated. She quipped that maybe we should contact the Manager. I said “no Baby, it will go away” “they should be going to bed soon.” However, the noise would continue. The thumping, screeching and making the lamp rattle like from a small earthquake. Now my Wife is starting to get really mad. She started to insist that we contact the Manager to make it stop.

He had quite an idea…

She started to reach for the phone. I said “No Baby, I got this.” She asks “Are you going to contact the manager or knock on their door?” I said “no, I got this.” I proceeded to get out of bed, walk towards the wall, face it and get as close as I could I yelled “OH BABY, SPANK MY HAIRY YOU KNOW WHAT!!!!”. I proceed back to bed. My Wife’s jaw dropped and she covered her mouth to keep from laughing so hard. The noise mysteriously stopped. Mission accomplished. We didn’t hear a peep for the rest of the evening. Nor for the rest of the weekend for that matter.”

This oughta shut ’em up…

And give everyone a good laugh in the process.

