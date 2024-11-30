Man Refuses To Bring His Wife And Sons On His Work Trip, And Now His Wife Thinks He’s Hiding Something From Her

Work trips are labeled as such because it’s work, not a vacation.

AITA: Wife(24F)thinks I’m(32M)being sneaky because I don’t want her and the boys to come on my work trips I’m very fortunate to work a job that pays well and allows me to travel the world doing what I love. But sometimes, having a wife and two boys and a job that requires you to travel isn’t ideal. But I’m not interested in other work because, like I said, it’s what I love and I’m lucky and blessed financially.

Sometimes, I bring my wife and children on the trips. But this time, I decided not to, and my wife is getting suspicious and thinks I’m being sneaky. Honestly, I don’t blame her. I can understand where she’s coming from. Lovers get jealous/see red flags, and ask questions.

I understand that I’ve had my moments of jealously, too. But, the truth is I don’t want to bring her and the kids because it stops being a work trip. It becomes a vacation where I also got to work while also catering to her and the boys in her mind. It’s like in her mind, I’m not working.

Instead of a three-day trip where I go to work and come back home, it now becomes a week-long vacation. Where we have to do all the tourist things I’ve done a million times for the last several years. A vacation with two boys isn’t the most peaceful vacation in the world either. But she thinks I’m being sneaky.

But the truth is I rather go do what I have to do, watch some TV in the hotel room without the boys screaming, and smoke some weed. Then come back to my family in a couple days. I do enjoy the small periods alone. But It’s not like I have some secret family I’m traveling to see nor am I planning trips to purposely get away When it happens, I do enjoy it by myself. This has caused suspicion and a riff in my household.

Should I just tell her to come? But wouldn’t that be more suspicious? Like she caught me? Does that mean I can’t take any trips without them anymore and that I have to bring them everytime? No more solo work trips? I’ve gone on this trips long before even meeting my wife. What should I do? We have a pretty strong relationship, and I would hate for something so small to cause us problems.

