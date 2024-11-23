Man Was Prohibited From Using The Self-Checkout Lane, So He Devised A Plan That Involved The Help Of The Other Customers And The Cashier

Some grocery store policies can be quite annoying.

For example, what if there’s nobody in the self checkout line, but the store employees still won’t let you use self checkout because you have a few too many items?

Would you use self checkout anyway?

This man shares an experience where he wasn’t allowed to use the self-checkout counter because of the 25-item limit.

When he lined up at the cashier lane, he devised a plan for revenge that involved the other customers as well as the cashier.

They all worked together to make a statement and show the management that the grocery store needed to change their rules.

Read the full story below.

Use the cashier, not self checkout. I shop at 7 am on Sunday for groceries. I have been doing this for years. There were very few people in the grocery store. When Covid hit, my local grocery store decided to close all the cashier lines first thing in the morning, and force it’s customers to use self-checkout.

This man got used to doing the self-checkout.

I was miffed, but I conformed and found to my delight that I could bag my own groceries in an organized manner. It cut down on my grocery bill as I started to buy less items. And it was faster because I didn’t have to sort through the groceries to pack them as the cashier would overload my packing area. Win, win, win.

Even when there was a cashier, he’d still prefer doing self-checkout.

Then Covid came to an end, and they opened up one cashier in the morning. I continued to go to self-checkout. In and out by 7:30-ish.

He was asked to fall in line on the cashier lane.

About a year after, 2022-ish, signs went up, saying “25 items or less”. I still went to self-checkout. I had about 35 items (my usual amount). I was directed to the single cashier that had a line up and no one was in self-checkout.

His grocery time took longer than normal.

I looked at the cashier that was monitoring the self-checkout and said, “Really? There’s no one here, and I don’t have a ton of groceries.” She apologized and said it was store policy. I asked them to put on another cashier. There wasn’t anyone due on shift for an hour, and I would have to use the cashier. I went to the line. I was there til after 8—30 minutes longer than normal. I was really peeved.

He was directed to the cashier once again.

The following week I shopped, I was directed to the cashier. I once again asked for another cashier to be put on. I was denied. Fine by me. When I got up to the cashier, there were 5 people behind me with loaded carts.

So he thought of a plan and involved the customers and the cashier.

I turned to the people behind me. I said, “I apologize for what I am about to do, and I suggest you do the same. They need more cashiers in the morning.” I turned to the cashier and apologized to her.

He made sure that his turn on the cashier was really slow.

“I apologize, but I have instructions for you. Please do not overload the belt. When I nod to you, you may continue scanning. If I ask you to stop, please do and wait until I ask you to resume.” I was sooooo slowwwww. I was actually expecting blowback, but the cashier did as I asked, smiling all the way.

The customers behind him did the same thing.

The customers behind were patient as all get go. It took 10 minutes to pack about 35 items. There were now 15 people waiting. The word had passed down the line. Smirking everywhere.

So, they opened more cashier lanes the following week.

The guy in the line behind me asked the cashier for the same instructions. By the time I reached the front doors, I saw the manager hustling out. The following week, I went to shop. There were 3 cashiers and a sign that said 35 items or less at the self checkout.

Wow, impressive! The customers working together like that was pretty cool!

Quite a time consuming plan, but, hey, it worked!

