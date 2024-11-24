Man Washes A House Guest’s Laundry To Be Helpful, But Then Faces Backlash For Handling Her Underwear Without Permission

Lending a hand with household chores can be a nice gesture, but sometimes even the best intentions backfire.

So, what would you do if a guest’s laundry was next to yours, and you thought you were saving everyone time by washing it all together?

Would you go ahead and do it without asking?

Or would you wait for them to handle it themselves?

In the following story, one man faces unexpected backlash for his attempt to be helpful, leaving him wondering if he made the wrong call.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for washing the underwear of a woman who was staying at our house, even though I’m a guy? I’m a male, and I live with my girlfriend. My girlfriend’s close friend is staying with us for a week. She is traveling from a different city and sleeping in a spare bedroom in our house. One morning, it was nice and sunny, and while my girlfriend was sleeping in and her friend was also still asleep, I thought it was a good opportunity to do the laundry. I did all three of ours in two different batches and then hung them out to dry. Later that day, this lady was livid because, apparently, I’m a man, and I can’t handle her underwear without permission.

In his mind, doing all the laundry at one time made sense.

I did all of our laundry, including hers, which had been dumped in a separate basket, but also in the laundry room next to the same basket that my GF and I use. I thought it would be good if we just did all our laundry and got it out of the way. I wasn’t gonna expect her to do her own laundry while she was a guest at our house. Anyway, this girl was mad that I was man-handling a week’s worth of her bras and panties and then hung them out to dry. My GF took her side and said I shouldn’t go through a lady’s stuff like that without her permission. In my eyes, I didn’t do anything wrong; I made a kind gesture. I thought they’d appreciate it. AITA?

That couldn’t have been the outcome he was expecting.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

According to this comment, he saved water by doing all of it together.

Great advice.

So true, people are raised differently.

Yes, some people are very particular how things are washed.

He probably didn’t think about these things.

He meant well.

However, when it comes to touching a woman’s undergarments, it’s always best to get permission first.

