Messy Roommate Bragged About Loving Spicy Food, So He Bought Some Habaneros To Test Their Limits

It is always a delight to come across stories that are a perfect blend of petty and revenge!

This guy’s horrible roommate made his life miserable so he decided to teach him the lesson of a lifetime! The best part is that the roommate’s ego is so big that he makes getting revenge pretty easy and very satisfying!

Check out the full story!

Oh, you can, can you? We’ll see about that! About 7 years ago I rented a bedroom in a large shared apartment with strangers. The land lady didn’t seem to care about camaraderie of the tenants, but rather that she was just making money (shocking, I know).

This is where things get really bad!

Fast forward a few months of comfortable living, and we get a new roommate, and from the moment I met him I knew he was a piece of work. This guy never did any tidying around the house; he’d hoard my dishes in his room for WEEKS on end and would refuse to give them back; he’d smoke in his room, and in the mornings have a coughing fit in the bathroom for half an hour, EVERY. Day.

He was a mess!

The bathroom was next to my bedroom so I had the misfortune of hearing it loud and clear. He threw up once in the sink after a night of drinking (oh yeah, real tough guy) and never cleaned it up. He’d leave his bedroom window open in the middle of winter, which caused FREEZING cold air to fill the apartment. I may have slept through it.

It gets even worse!

He’d steal our groceries from the cupboard and fridge and out right deny it. He’d barely bathe so he smelled bad, and when he did, he’d use our items in the shower.

And perhaps the worst part, he spewed SO much that his breath literally smelled like poop; like, picked up a turd and savored it.

There was an opening for revenge…

One night, I’m relaxing in the living room and watching some restaurant show and the chef was pureeing habanero peppers, while wearing a protective head to toe suit. This putrid human that I share a residence with came in, sat down and was all puffed up, “That guy’s a wimp, I can eat those things like an apple, no problem”. Oh really, you can, can you?

The plan came together…

I mentioned that they’re well over 100 times hotter than a jalapeno, so he scoffs at me and reassures me over and over that he can, he does it all the time. This was the millionth piece of BS I’d been served and I was done with it. As luck would have it, a couple days later while shopping at a farmers market I came across a vendor, yup, selling habaneros. The table began to glow and birds sang in harmony as a revenge plot came to fruition.

The roommate wasn’t willing to admit defeat…

I bought a handful, took them home, and patiently waited until he opened his face again to sing his final words before being served with a slice of extremely spicy humble pie. I gave one to him and told him I saw them and knew he liked them SO much, so I couldn’t resist doing something nice. The look of terror in his eyes would’ve been enough to soothe my itch for revenge, however, he wasn’t going to go down without a fight. I’ll give him an ounce of credit, he’s got more nerves than brains. So he ate it, whole thing in one bite; chomping, chewing, sweating, crying…

And the cherry on top!

For the next 45 minutes he cried under the kitchen tap with water pouring over his face. I asked him if he was done messing with me and the housemates, and through his cries he mumbled the most honest “mhmm” I’ve ever heard. Ahh, peace, at last.

GEEZ! That was fun! It must have been so satisfying for him to see his roommate in pain after all of the horrible things his roommate did!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community has to say about this one.

This user knows how much the roommate must have regretted everything!

This user loves the story!

This user knows the roommate was stupid!

This person thinks this revenge was perfect!

This user enjoyed this story all the way!

It’s crazy that the roommate went down without a fight!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.