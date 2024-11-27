Mischievous Kids Kept Prank Calling This Manager’s Restaurant, So He Got Even By Flooding Their Phones With Never-Ending Texts

If you’re gonna play with fire, you better prepare to get burned…

And I have a feeling that the youngsters in this story regretted ever messing with this guy and his business!

Check out how he got petty revenge on these whipper-snappers.

Annoy me at work with prank calls? Enjoy getting updates about Seattle. “I’m the manager at a late night chicken and waffle place in the gayborhood. Our waffles are “anatomically correct” and as such, we have some fun. It’s good food, good atmosphere, and good customers.

They could see this coming…

Well, as should be expected, a group of kids (young teens by the sound) constantly prank call us. Usually just thinking they’re funny by calling us slurs or whatever stupid stuff. For the most part we play with them. One of us likes to mess with them. I like to answer their questions honestly and in excruciating detail (not graphic cause they’re kids). One of us likes to mock them for not having anything better to do. It’s all in good fun and no one gets hurt. After several hangups, we will unplug the phone, which means all the calls are then forwarded to my cell (yay for being the manager). So by the end of the night, I’ll have dozens of missed calls. Some of which are important but I ignored because I didn’t want to deal with the kids. This is has been going off and on for almost a year now, and I finally hit my limit. I wanted to waste their time like they’ve wasted mine.

He’s over it!

Problem is, they’re kids, so I can’t go too extreme. Can’t post the number on Craigslist selling a TV or apartment or whatever because I don’t want a creep getting ahold of their number. That’s not ok. Meanwhile, I don’t want to send any religious things to them because that could also backfire. So what’s a service that calls and/or texts relentlessly about everything. What about services utilizing tax dollars and needing to justify the spending? Why, local governments do that!

Booyah!

After some googling, I found that King County in Washington State has a robust information providing service! And all they need is a phone number! So here I am thinking, these kids will get so annoyed getting info on local elections for Seattle. Oh no, no, no friends. They provide updates on traffic, local elections, water services, road closures, waste management, a newsletter about wetland conservation, parks and rec, public transit, the judges, taxes, what the accountants are doing, the school board… And about 600 other boxes I clicked to be informed about anything and everything related to Seattle and surrounding towns.

This is great!

And the best part? They will have to unsubscribe to each and every single text. “But can’t they unsubscribe from the master list?” you might ask. Of course they can, online. And I created the account using the kid’s number and my own Password. And there’s no way they’ll guess it, as it’s a computer generated password. Whoops. I really hope this inspires them to want to move to that beautiful corner of the country. Will they stop calling me? God, no. They aren’t learning any lessons. But they will be just as annoyed as I am. And that’s worth it.”

Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.

This reader offered some advice.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user loved it.

Another person chimed in.

This story has to have made you LOL.

He definitely won this round.