Mistreated Apprentice Was Forced To Make Coffee For The Office, So He Retaliated By Taking The Water From An Unexpected Source

In the world of apprenticeships, menial tasks often make up the brunt of the work.

This apprentice in particular was tasked with brewing the daily coffee.

However, where he chose to source the water would bring a whole new meaning to the term “potty humor.”

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Forced to make a cuppa. When my grandfather was a panel beater’s apprentice, he was treated poorly, but one of the mundane things he was forced to do was make the coffees for everyone in the shop. Knowing his “place” as the apprentice, he said “sure.”

But he wasn’t going to do it without throwing in a little petty revenge.

However, where did my grandfather decide to get the water from? He got the water for the kettle from the toilet. Obviously, it was boiled to make the coffee, so I assume it was fine to drink, but it always made him feel great knowing where the water had come from.

He started to enjoy it so much, he continued to make the coffee even after he was not longer required.

Once he completed his apprenticeship he continued to make coffees for the everyone. In fact, he said he worked their 9 years. And everyday he made the coffees.

What the other workers don’t know can’t hurt them, right?

What did Reddit think?

When it comes to the ideal cup of coffee, tastes vary widely.

While regional nomenclature may differ, this reader enjoyed the story anyway.

No one wants to drink a cup of coffee from someone who’s bad at making it.

No matter how tough a job can get, his story showed the true value of keeping your sense of humor.

You could say this apprentice had a taste for the unexpected.

