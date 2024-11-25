Neighbor Calls Cops Over A Few Leaves Blown Into His Driveway And Ends Up Facing Fines For His Unregistered Car

Some people really can’t resist blowing things out of proportion, even if it’s just a few leaves in the driveway.

So, what would you do if you’d just finished cleaning up your yard and the cops showed up because a neighbor decided a handful of leaves was worth a police complaint?

Would you brush it off?

Or would you make sure they saw your neighbor’s mistake?

In the following story, one homeowner finds himself in this exact predicament and makes the most out of it.

Here’s how it played out.

Police were called because of leaves. That’s gonna cost you. My friend keeps a very clean yard. In the fall, he likes to get all the leaves before it rains because they become very hard to pull up. His neighbor doesn’t care about his yard as he has owned the house for a few years and still has not moved in. He lives a few states away. As my friend was finishing up sucking up the leaves with his machine, some of them blew into the neighbor’s driveway way. Maybe 20 leaves total. My friend finished up and went inside. About 20 minutes later, there was a knock on the door and a squad car outside. The officer said they received a complaint about leaves being blown into the driveway.

Frustrated, he asks if the cops can check the neighbor’s car.

The neighbor had been watching on his doorbell cam and decided this transgression warranted police intervention. You could tell the officer was visibly annoyed as my friend asked the officer to look at his yard and then his neighbors. Well, the neighbor had an old car shipped and dropped in the driveway about 8 months ago, and it has sat ever since. Remember, he still lives a few states away. While my friend told the officer he would clean the leaves promptly, he asked the officer if he could do him a favor. Check the car for proper tags. The officer saw the car in question and gave a slight smile.

It turns out he was right; the car didn’t have the proper tags or insurance.

While my friend cleaned the leaves out of the driveway, the officers were walking around the car, looking at the VIN and running information. You could hear the neighbor on his doorbell asking what the problem was. There is a law that any car in the driveway must have tags and insurance on it. The police gave him a call and told him his car was in violation and he either needed to put the car in the garage (which would need to be lifted and dropped in the garage) or get the registration, insurance, and an e-check on the car. It can’t be driven taken care of within 2 weeks or they will be back to tow the car and ticket him. The dude cost himself a 10-hour car ride to get his car lifted and stuffed in the garage all over a few dead leaves.

You shouldn’t throw stones if you live in a glass house.

Police officers have better things to do than worry about some leaves being blown in someone’s driveway.

