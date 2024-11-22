Neighbor Calls Cops Over Minor Parking Violation, So This Woman Makes The Spot Her Regular Parking Space

Certain neighbors have a way of making a fuss over the smallest things, even when it isn’t really necessary.

So, what would you do if you parked just a few inches past a “No Parking” sign and then found out a neighbor had called the cops on you?

Would you let it slide?

Or would you let them know you’re not one to be messed with?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very dilemma and makes that spot her new favorite parking place.

Here’s what happened.

Oh you’re gonna call cops bc 1/5th of my car is past the no parking sign, guess I’m gonna park there everyday now I usually park in my boyfriend’s driveway, but one day, he washed his car, so it was in the center of the driveway. I parked a few houses down in front of a hedge not close to a mailbox or driveway. I didn’t see the “No Parking” sign til the next morning. When I saw the ticket, I knew someone had to have called it in because it was far into a big suburban neighborhood on a Tuesday at the end of a cul-de-sac—cops aren’t just strolling around.

She finally figured out who called the cops.

Then I read the ticket, and the cop was like, “Hey, someone sent videos and pics. I had to ticket you.” I was like, who cares? I’m not in front of a driveway or mailbox; the back fifth of my car was past the sign. So I knew which house called it in because I’ve been watching and they normally park their truck there.

Now, that’s her designated parking spot.

Well I also learned I get off work about 30 min before so now I park my car there (and make sure it’s in front of the sign) every time I come over. The last time I parked there, the lady was blowing leaves in her driveway and looked LIVID. She made a weird scoffing noise and just stood there while not leaf-blowing, and I faked a phone call because I was uncomfortable. Like, I would never have parked there again. I always have a spot in my bf’s driveway, but you had to call the cops on me🤷‍♀️

Too funny! As they say, choose your battles wisely.

Those neighbors bit off more than they could chew.

It’s not even her neighborhood, and that “No Parking” sign is there for a reason – it’s best to respect it.

