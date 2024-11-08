Neighbor Demands Hedge Removal For Property Line Dispute, Only To Discover Her Garage Is Actually The Problem

When it comes to making demands, you should be careful what you wish for, because sometimes, it can come back to bite you.

So, what would you do if your neighbor insisted you tear down a hedge, only for a surveyor to reveal that not only does it belong to you, but part of their garage is actually on your land?

In today’s story, a homeowner finds herself in this unexpected situation.

Here’s how it all went down.

Uproot the hedge? Let’s just double check My grandmother lives in a city neighborhood where the houses are fairly close to each other. She has always had a problem with her sour neighbor complaining about one thing or another. So, one day, her neighbor notifies her that she believes that the hedge running down the property line separating the two driveways is on her land and wants my grandmother to cut it down. This seems a little stupid, as the hedge provides a small amount of privacy between the two homes and benefits both parties.

The neighbor didn’t see this coming.

So, my grandmother has no choice but to comply with her wish, but first, she hires a surveyor to determine exactly where the property line is. It turns out that the hedge is indeed on my grandmother’s property. It also reveals that the neighbor’s garage is two feet over the property line onto my grandmother’s property. The look on her neighbor’s face when she gets the report and is informed that she has to tear down her garage was worth the price of the survey. They eventually settled, and in the interest of peace, my grandmother allowed her to buy the land on her property for several thousand dollars.

Good thing she hired the surveyor!

She handled this the best way.

Not only did it allow her to keep the hedge, but she was able to turn it around on the grumpy neighbor.

