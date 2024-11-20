Neighbor Refuses To Help Everybody Else Remove The Snow On A Private Driveway They Share, So Another Neighbor Asked To Speak To The Owner

Quality of life can be greatly impacted by your neighbors.

In today’s story, one neighbor is making life more difficult for all of the neighbors around him, and another neighbor has had enough.

It started with the neighbor parking his truck in such a way that the snow plow company the neighbors hired refused to work for them, but that’s just the beginning.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Petty revenge on my jerk of a neighbor I had an altercation with my jerk of a neighbor.. The Backstory: I bought my first house last winter, and moved into it last March, so I’ve been here just over a year. This house shares a private drive with several other houses.

One neighbor caused a problem for all the neighbors.

The residents of our private driveway would collectively pay for snow removal, but this year the company that provided that service has stopped. The reason they will no longer service our private drive is the jerk neighbor would park his truck in a way that made it impossible for them to remove the snow without hand shoveling. This meant this winter we had to hand shovel the private drive ourselves.

One neighbor won’t help with shoveling the snow.

Three times this winter myself any all of my neighbors (Including a 75+ year old man who has no business being outside shoveling snow) hand shoveled the entire private drive, all except for jerk that is. On one occasion right as we finish shoveling, jerk drives out the freshly shoveled driveway without even looking at us. As I understand it, jerk doesn’t care about snow removal because he has a truck. According to him his truck can get over snow fine, so he shouldn’t have to pay for snow removal. Another thing that really irks me about this jerk is apparently he bullies the elderly neighbor on our private drive.

The guy in the truck asks OP to move his yard waste.

Earlier this week, I cut the grass and took the yard waste to the end of the driveway and dumped it 6 feet from the curb where the city comes to collect it. Last night I’m taking out the recycling, and jerk is at the end of the driveway in his truck. He says hello, and then asks me going forward to move my yard waste 100 feet further away from the driveway, because it’s killing HIS grass. I say the grass died there because the city took 2 months to come and collect it last time. He says he moved it for me this time, and it’s then that I notice that my pile of yard waste was moved an extra 100 feet further away.

OP devised a plan.

You see I’m not always the best at dealing with spur of the moment confrontation. I walked away at that point. I was livid. I felt like a coiled spring ready to snap, but I thought for a minute, calmed down, and made a plan. I got home and told my GF to start the car and pick me up at the end of the driveway (we were on our way out), I had more to say to jerk.

OP calls the guy in the truck out on being a renter not an owner.

I walk back to the end of the driveway where jerk is still waiting. I say “I’m going to leave the yard waste there, because that is where the city comes to collect it. ” As I point to the spot where I initially left it. I continue “If there is a problem with that, you can have the owner of the house contact me”. He immediately goes “I’m the owner”, and I cut him off with “As I understand it, you’re a renter, is that correct?”. He nods his head. I say “Thats fine, just have the owner contact me about anything. I actually need to talk to the owner about snow removal so it would be great to talk to him.”

OP insisted on talking to the owner.

As I start walking away, he says “wait just talk to me”, and I go “No thanks, I’m only interested in talking to the owner”. At that point my GF made it to the end of the driveway and picked me up, and we drove off. At this point I felt vindicated, its essentially the end of the story, but I noticed something odd when we came home later that night that gave me an extra kick of laughter. When we are pulling into the driveway I notice that the pile of yard waste was moved back to the initial spot, which implies jerk actually moved it twice.

I’m not 100% sure what the revenge was expect talking to the owner could get the renter in trouble with the owner. Maybe OP is trying to get him evicted.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Here’s another idea for revenge…

And another idea for revenge…

This would’ve been a good comeback…

Is he afraid of the owner?

This reader thinks someone should’ve already called the owner.

Hopefully the owner can help.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.