“I’m Not in the Mood”: My Neighbor Kept Harassing Me About Christmas Decorations—So I Gave Her a “Holiday” She’ll Never Forget

Imagine that one house in the neighborhood that goes all out for Christmas. What would you do if you noticed that the homeowner wasn’t decorating this year? Would you mind your own business or talk to them about it?

In this story, one man decides not to decorate for Christmas after his wife dies. However, an annoying Karen insists that he has to decorate.

That gives him an idea. Keep reading to see what he does.

She wants a decorated house? She’s going to GET a decorated house My friends Adam and Belle have a story about one of their neighbors and how he managed to stuff a 5 lb bag of coal in a Karen’s stocking this Christmas by using Malicious Compliance. This particular neighbor (Tim) and his wife (Frances) would go overboard on the outdoor decorations every Christmas. There’d be lights, garlands, wrought iron reindeer statues, snowflakes, candy canes, a 6 ft tall Santa statue, a Nativity set etc. etc. It was “it’s own brand of charm” according to the neighbors.

This is really sad.

Unfortunately, earlier this year, Frances suffered a massive stroke and passed away. Tim was devastated, especially as Christmas came closer and closer. Frances’s favorite holiday was Christmas. Tim told the neighbors around Thanksgiving that he wasn’t going to decorate the house that year. It was just too painful without Frances there. Everyone was sad, but they understood.

Everyone’s busy putting up Christmas decorations…except Tim.

Unfortunately, Karen *didn’t* get this memo. It’s the week or so after Thanksgiving and people who haven’t put up Christmas decorations are busy doing so. Adam and Belle were walking their dog, Domingo. Tim is out front of his house, getting the mail. Adam and Belle go up with Domingo to see Tim and say hello. While they’re talking, a red minivan pulls into Tim’s driveway. Karen steps out. Belle and Adam have never seen her before but Tim recognizes her.

Here’s how the conversation went.

“Good morning, Karen.”

“Yeah, hi. Uh, I was wondering if you were going to put up your Christmas decorations this year.” Adam, Belle and Tim look at each other, uncomfortable. “I’m not going to put up any decorations this year.” Tim said. “And why not?” Karen asked. “Christmas reminds me of Frances.”

But she tried to manipulate him into decorating.

“Well…what about my kids? They’ve been looking forward to seeing the house decorated. And the fact that you’re pretty much the only house that isn’t decorated makes them really sad! What would Frances want?!” Belle, Adam and Tim just stared in astonishment. “We’ve had a pandemic and we need the cheering. They’ve been looking forward to this every year!” Tim is looking both angry and brokenhearted. Adam and Belle are ready to tell Karen to go stuff it but Karen sets the trap for Tim’s Malicious Compliance.

Tim got an idea.

“We’re going to be here after church on Christmas Eve and this house Better. Be. Decorated!” And with that, Karen gets back into her minivan and drives off. Belle looks at Tim…and he’s got a malicious smile on his face. “She wants a decorated house? She’s going to GET a decorated house.”

Tim was pretty secretive about his decorating.

The weeks pass and Tim starts getting several packages delivered. He also starts putting things up in the yard, but they’re covered with bedsheets so they look like those Halloween ghosts. He also starts putting lights on the house. There’s more lights than usual but he doesn’t turn them on at night. Karen and her minivan don’t show up, even though Adam and Belle had alerted everyone in the neighborhood about her. Christmas Eve rolls around. Adam and Belle are invited to Tim’s house for dinner and to watch the movie “Scrooged”. They are also asked to BYOB.

Adam and Belle finally found out what Tim’s up to.

When they arrive, the curtains are drawn. Tim greets them with a big smile. They settle down and he details his plan, asking for their help. They’re laughing at the end of it and eagerly agree. As they work, Belle note that he’s happier than they’ve seen him in a while. Tim says “it’s hopefully going to get even better.”

They finished setting up.

By this point, it’s still just light enough that they can see what they’re doing but just dark enough that you can’t see what’s in the yard. They remove the bedsheets and laugh at all the decorations that have been set up. There’s a nice dinner and watch the movie. Midway through the movie, Tim’s alarm goes off on his cell phone. He pauses the movie, looks at Adam and Belle and says “It’s showtime!”

They waited until the perfect moment.

Everyone bundles up and they head to the sidewalk across the street. It’s now pitch black and Tim’s house still isn’t lit up. There’s the usual cars driving through the neighborhood, with Karen’s red minivan being at the end of the line. “Right on time.” Tim says, taking a remote out of his coat pocket. They wait until the red minivan reaches the front. Tim presses the button.

It’s not exactly what Karen was expecting.

According to Belle, it was like the scene from “Christmas Vacation” when the Griswold’s house turns on. There’s red, white and blue lights galore. The yard has eagle statues, stars, flags. banners, Statues of Liberty, etc. In the windows are lights that look like exploding fireworks. Tim grins and presses another button. All the sudden “Star Spangled Banner” begins to belt out through several speakers placed throughout the yard. As Adam, Belle and Tim are laughing as the minivan stops and parks. Karen gets out of the driver’s seat and storms over to them. “What. Is. THAT?!” She shrieks, pointing to the house and looking about ready to blow a gasket.

He explained his reasoning.

“It’s my Salute to All Nations, but mostly America!” Tim said. “Don’t you like it?” “IT’S CHRISTMAS!” Karen shouts. “I wanted you to decorate the house for CHRISTMAS!” “You wanted a decorated house, Karen. You didn’t say what holiday.”

Tim seemed very satisfied with the outcome.

With that, Karen flipped them off, got back in the minivan and drove off. Tim turned off the music and lights and they head back to Tim’s house to finish “Scrooged.” Tim told Adam and Belle as they were leaving for the night “I think I’m going to decorate my house like this every Christmas. Frances would’ve gotten a kick out of it.”

I love how this bit of revenge seemed to help Tim during a time of grieving. While he couldn’t bring himself to decorate for Christmas, he found a new way to decorate and can even think fondly of how his late wife would’ve reacted if she saw what he did.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has an idea that would make Karen even more upset.

One person shares something their grandfather taught them.

It really is awful.

This person praises Tim.

She asked for it!

I don’t see how anyone could be upset with them, given the circumstances, but some neighbors always find a way.

Most people should totally be on his side, though, for goodness sakes.

This is a good reminder that you don’t know what someone else is going through, so always approach with empathy!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.