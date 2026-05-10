A Longtime Employee Faced Accusations Before Retirement, Until He Produced Security Footage

Companies that try to force out employees before their pension vests tend to forget one thing: the employees who have been there the longest often know the most.

When a veteran engineer noticed HR was fabricating violations to push him out before he could collect his pension, he took the chief of security to lunch and came back with some incriminating security footage.

Neither the HR rep nor the company’s CEO came out looking so hot.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

HR tried to Get Rid of my Dad right before he was able to get his pension My father worked for a Forbes 500 company since the 70s. He moved up the ranks as a software engineer and in management, and has patents for the company that saved it millions of dollars.

One would think an employee this valuable would be treated well, but HR had a much different idea.

He was almost at pension age when suddenly HR started making his life miserable. He noticed this trend was happening to some of his coworkers when they were getting close to age 60 as well.

HR started nitpicking almost everything he did.

An HR rep called him into the office and said that he was not punching in and out at the correct time. My father, being an engineer, is very detail-oriented.

So the employee began fighting back.

He knew these were false accusations and asked HR to prove it. They came back a week later and couldn’t prove it.

He reminds the company just how diligent he’s been.

He said, “Of course you can’t. I have been driving the corporate carpool bus from a major city 40 miles away from the company for the last 15 years. I always have 16 witnesses on my clock-in time and I haven’t been late in 15 years.”

So HR chose a different “infraction” to bust him for.

HR came back a week later and said they were going to fire him for letting people into the building without badging. He asked to see when and where he was letting someone into the building without badging.

Of course, he had a perfectly legitimate excuse for this.

They showed that he had held the door for his best friend — who had also been working there since the 70s — who had his foot cut off after having Type 2 diabetes. He was in a wheelchair. Prior to this, my dad had taken the chief of security out for lunch and told him about how the company wanted him to leave before he got his pension. He got some footage of his own.

So he challenged HR once again.

My dad said, “That is very interesting. You are going to fire me for holding the door for my best friend of 35 years after his foot was amputated and he was in a wheelchair? Fine — then I hope you fire the CEO and yourself as well!”

Turns out, he wasn’t the only person to do this.

He then proceeded to show footage of the HR rep holding the door for his friend — and the CEO holding the door for his friend. My father ended up staying there until he got his pension.

Take that, HR!

What did Reddit think?

Loyalty should be rewarded, not punished.

Not all companies who try these schemes get away with it.

Companies nowadays have a way of tricking employees into signing onto “benefits” that actually work against them.

Maybe letting the company go through with the termination would have made this employee even more money.

If you’re going to go throwing false accusations, at least make sure your own house is in order first.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a construction worker who was confronted by police while walking out on this last day.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a married man who reported a female coworker who wouldn’t stop asking him out to HR.