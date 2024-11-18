New Neighbor Turns Down Local Welcome Wagon, And Now Everyone’s Giving Her The Cold Shoulder

Moving into a new home is supposed to be exciting, but for this homeowner, a single turned-away visit has her feeling like the neighborhood pariah.

One polite “I’m busy” later, and now every passerby seems to be side-eyeing her through the windows.

AITA for not inviting my new neighbors over? For background, I (28F) recently moved into a new home in a new neighborhood. I inherited it from my grandfather recently, so a lot of the neighbors are familiar with the family. A few days ago, one of my neighbors (M30s) showed up at my doorstep and asked if he could come in to get to know the new resident.

I didn’t want to be rude, but the house is still a mess from the moving process, so I told him I’m busy right now. Since then, a lot of people in the neighborhood have seemed really standoffish. I’ve seen them looking through my windows and leaving when they see me, and it’s got me wondering if I somehow came across as rude.

AITA for turning my neighbor away, or is the neighborhood overreacting?

All she did was tell the guy she wasn’t ready for company, but now it’s like she’s been blacklisted by the entire block.

Was a little alone time really too much to ask?

Or are these neighbors a tad too sensitive?

Reddit thinks it’s the latter.

This person thinks this is wildly uncomfortable.

This person thinks a strange man in your house = a huge no-no.

This person agrees with all…definitely NTA.

When one “no” turns into the neighborhood’s latest scandal, it might be time for everyone to take a deep breath.

Let people mind their own business!

