November 1, 2024 at 6:22 pm

Oreo Fan Points Out That The Size Of Their Double Stuff Packaging Now Seems Tiny. – ‘I was truly horrified.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Shrinkflation continues to be a problem for American consumers and some folks are pretty fed up with it!

A TikTokker named Jay posted a video and talked about how they were not happy with a particular purchase at a grocery store.

Jay’s video caption reads, “I was truly horrified at WinCo today” and they told viewers, “A conspiracy is happening. This is tiny.”

Jay showed viewers another package of Oreos and said, “This is what a normal package used to be like.”

Jay added, “Now this is a family-sized package, and the ‘normal’ ones…”.

Jay let that sentence linger as the video ended but they wrote “TINY!” in the text overlay.

Doh!

Here’s the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And another individual didn’t hold back.

Are we getting played here?

