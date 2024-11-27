People Constantly Call Their Business Thinking It’s A Parking Fine Company, So They Decided To Mess With Repeat Callers Who Won’t Listen

What are you supposed to do if you keep getting wrong number phone calls at your business?

Well, there’s only one logical answer: you mess with those people who are making the calls if they don’t learn their lesson!

Check out this story from Reddit: we think you’ll get a kick out of it.

Calling the wrong business! “My workplace has similar name to name of a company that is responsible for parking fines. Mistakes are frequent. People google something, misspell the name then hit dial. Me and work colleagues introduce ourselves when answering the phone and kindly explain the errors. Some people just put the phones down.

This sounds annoying.

Some say sorry and wishing us a good day. But some are real tough cookies. They won’t take it. They never making any mistakes. Never. They only park their car for a minute, and that was emergency, and they were never there. And they will not listen when we trying explain it’s wrong number.

You have three chances…

We are nice people, trying to explain again. But no. They are always right. We have a rule: 3 times we try to tell it’s wrong number.

LOL!

If someone is stubborn or rude we are becoming very apologetic, we are taking detail of parking ticket, reference number, vehicle licence plate etc and then “cancelling” the fine and give instructions to ignore any future correspondence.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user has been there…

Another reader was impressed.

And this person spoke up.

This is the way to handle it!

Bravo.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.