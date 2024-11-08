Pushy Neighbor Demands Grieving Widower Decorate His House For Christmas, So He Went All Out On Decorations For A Different Holiday

Grief often hits hardest around the end of the year, especially if Christmas was your loved one’s favorite holiday.

This widower was known for his elaborate decorations, but after his wife’s death, he wanted to take a break.

One neighbor was less than understanding, demanding he decorate anyway.

He decided to comply, but with a red, white and blue twist that she never saw coming.

You’ll want to read on for this Christmastime tale of malicious compliance!

She wants a decorated house? She’s going to GET a decorated house My friend’s neighbors Tim, and his wife Frances would go overboard on the outdoor decorations every Christmas. There’d be lights, garlands, wrought iron reindeer statues, snowflakes, candy canes, a 6 ft tall Santa statue, a Nativity set etc. etc. It was “it’s own brand of charm,” according to the neighbors.

Until tragedy struck.

Unfortunately, earlier this year, Frances suffered a massive stroke and passed away. Tim was devastated, especially as Christmas came closer and closer. Frances’s favorite holiday was Christmas.

Tim decided he wanted to do things a bit differently this year. Most neighbors understood, except for one…

Tim told the neighbors around Thanksgiving that he wasn’t going to decorate the house that year. It was just too painful without Frances there. Everyone was sad, but they understood. Unfortunately, Karen didn’t get this memo.

Things started off normal enough.

It’s the week or so after Thanksgiving and people who haven’t put up Christmas decorations are busy doing so. My friends Adam and Belle were walking their dog, Domingo. Tim is out front of his house, getting the mail. Adam and Belle go up with Domingo to see Tim and say hello.

Until Karen arrived.

While they’re talking, a red minivan pulls into Tim’s driveway. Karen steps out. Belle and Adam have never seen her before but Tim recognizes her. “Good morning, Karen.”

She clearly didn’t know (or care) that Tim wasn’t doing decorations.

“Yeah, hi. Uh, I was wondering if you were going to put up your Christmas decorations this year.” Adam, Belle and Tim look at each other, uncomfortable. “I’m not going to put up any decorations this year.” Tim said. “And why not?” Karen asked. “Christmas reminds me of Frances.”

Karen decides this is a terrible inconvenience to her.

“Well…what about my kids? They’ve been looking forward to seeing the house decorated. And the fact that you’re pretty much the only house that isn’t decorated makes them really sad! What would Frances want?!” Belle, Adam and Tim just stared in astonishment. “We’ve had a pandemic and we need the cheering. They’ve been looking forward to this every year!” Tim is looking both angry and brokenhearted. Adam and Belle are ready to tell Karen to go stuff it, but Karen sets the trap for Tim’s Malicious Compliance.

Karen leaves, but no before sternly yelling at everyone some more.

“We’re going to be here after church on Christmas Eve and this house Better. Be. Decorated!” And with that, Karen gets back into her minivan and drives off.

Not to worry, though; Tim has a plan.

Belle looks at Tim…and he’s got a malicious smile on his face. “She wants a decorated house? She’s going to GET a decorated house.”

He quickly starts putting his plot into action.

The weeks pass and Tim starts getting several packages delivered. He also starts putting things up in the yard, but they’re covered with bed sheets so they look like those Halloween ghosts. He also starts putting lights on the house. There’s more lights than usual, but he doesn’t turn them on at night. Karen and her minivan don’t show up, even though Adam and Belle had alerted everyone in the neighborhood about her. Christmas Eve rolls around.

Tim invites over his neighbors to celebrate the holidays and to witness his big plan in action.

Adam and Belle are invited to Tim’s house for dinner and to watch the movie “Scrooged”. They are also asked to BYOB. When they arrive, the curtains are drawn. Tim greets them with a big smile. They settle down and he details his plan, asking for their help. They’re laughing at the end of it and eagerly agree.

Together they work to put together the final details.

As they work, Belle notes that he’s happier than they’ve seen him in a while. Tim says “it’s hopefully going to get even better.” By this point, it’s still just light enough that they can see what they’re doing, but just dark enough that you can’t see what’s in the yard. They remove the bedsheets and laugh at all the decorations that have been set up. There’s a nice dinner and watch the movie. Midway through the movie, Tim’s alarm goes off on his cell phone.

Finally, it’s time to act!

He pauses the movie, looks at Adam and Belle and says, “It’s showtime!” Everyone bundles up and they head to the sidewalk across the street. It’s now pitch black and Tim’s house still isn’t lit up. There’s the usual cars driving through the neighborhood, with Karen’s red minivan being at the end of the line. “Right on time.” Tim says, taking a remote out of his coat pocket.

Just a little longer…

They wait until the red minivan reaches the front, then Tim presses the button. According to Belle, it was like the scene from “Christmas Vacation” when the Griswold’s house turns on.

And action!

There’s red, white and blue lights galore. The yard has eagle statues, stars, flags. banners, Statues of Liberty, etc. In the windows are lights that look like exploding fireworks. Tim grins and presses another button. All the sudden “Star Spangled Banner” begins to belt out through several speakers placed throughout the yard.

Karen is obviously not pleased.

As Adam, Belle and Tim are laughing as the minivan stops and parks. Karen gets out of the driver’s seat and storms over to them. “What. Is. THAT?!” She shrieks, pointing to the house and looking about ready to blow a gasket. “It’s my Salute to All Nations, but mostly America!” Tim said. “Don’t you like it?”

No, she doesn’t like it!

“IT’S CHRISTMAS!” Karen shouts. “I wanted you to decorate the house for CHRISTMAS!” “You wanted a decorated house, Karen. You didn’t say what holiday.” With that, Karen flipped them off, got back in the minivan and drove off.

Tim liked it so much, he wants to do it every year now!

Tim turned off the music and lights and they head back to Tim’s house to finish “Scrooged.” Tim told Adam and Belle as they were leaving for the night, “I think I’m going to decorate my house like this every Christmas. Frances would’ve gotten a kick out of it.”

Karen deserves all of this, plus a hefty helping of coal in her stocking for good measure.

What did Reddit think?

Tim should make this into a holiday tradition!

People like Karen are just unbelievable.

This redditor wonders what kind of punishment Karen had planned.

Tim’s resolve just goes to show that you should never underestimate a heartbroken person with some time on their hands.

No one would soon forget Tim’s brilliant act of defiance, especially that no-good Karen.

Tim may have lost the joy of Christmas without his beloved wife, but he still found a new way to light up the neighborhood.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.