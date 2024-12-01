Rude Neighbor Claims An Overlap In Property And Wouldn’t Agree To Settle, So They Called A Surveryor And Stopped Interacting With Him

Rude neighbors can be a lot to deal with.

I got involved in my mom’s feud with my neighbor. My mom and my neighbor have been having a property dispute for a couple years now. Our neighbor’s property “overlaps” the back corner of our property with an area of about 4ft by 10ft. Not even the full length of the back border of our property.

The current setup started 20 years ago.

The neighbors before either families moved in set up a fence that gave us the “overlap” of the property. It’s been like that for nearly 20 years. Recently, there’s been alot of back and forth between them.

This man’s mom and their neighbor continued to fight over the property.

It started with my mom setting up a raised bed for a garden on the property being disputed (PBD). And him taking apart the garden and putting bag of yard waste on it. Then my mom setting up a property with rocks and sticks. He responded with dumping ALL of his trash that was in his backyard on the other side of his fence on the PBD.

He tried to help by talking to the neighbor politely.

I know I am not easy to get along with, but I tried to helped. No yelling, insults, or name calling on my part. I talked with the neighbor twice by knocking on his door, and he threaten to sue me if I did so again.

The dispute escalated.

There’s a lot more to the story. The dispute just escalated to the point where both parties are in the wrong. My mom isn’t a saint. My whole family knows that. The good news is everything settled down when I convinced my mom to let him be, get a surveyor, and get documentation on where the property line is.

So, they decided to call the city surveyor instead.

We call people from the city to come down and look at the trash he put down on the opposite side of his fence going past the PBD. And force him to clean it up. Everything was good. Mom did not interact with them. We left the fence alone. We’re just waiting on the surveyor.

The neighbor put up a sign, and they’re planning to do the same.

He decided to put up a sign after two weeks of no interaction, saying my mom is a Karen. Now she is, but doing this just to troll us and have me deal with the fall out annoys me. The best thing I could think of was putting up our own sign that faces us not him. It has a flurry of insults about him, so my mom laughs at our sign and doesn’t get mad about his.

Often, the real Karen calls their victim a Karen.

