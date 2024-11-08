Rude Neighbor Demanded Silence From Homeowner’s Dog, So They Found A Way To Make His Dog Louder Than Ever

Some neighbors are hard to live next to, but others seem determined to make life more chaotic.

Absolutely Mr. Neighbor! I have a neighbor who is a bit of a trouble maker. He has 4 cars and often parks them all on the street, completely filling the street in front of his, and my house.

There’s a constant rumble of activity outside his house.

When he isn’t working on his car (with air wrenches), or washing them, he is probably idling his tow truck, just rumbling away outside of my house. People are constantly coming and going from his house, likely for illicit reasons, but no way to prove that. There was a period where the police were at his house multiple times a week about two years ago, but that has subsided to once every couple months. He lives with his grandmother, who is immobile and you no longer see her anymore except when the ambulance comes and takes her to the hospital, alone.

They both try to keep to themselves, until one day he comes over.

Last week, when I was walking out of my house to take my son to daycare, he came stomping across the street and started to be all buddy-buddy with me, so I immediately knew something was up. He asked if we can keep my dog, a German Shepherd, inside in the morning until 7:00 am because he is tired of her waking him up. She is a shepherd, she barks, we limit it as best we can, but a dog is going to dog. I say sure, and continue buckling in my kid.

Then he has another request.

He then continues on and says to not take pictures of him or his house. I point to the camera overhead, which is oriented in a way to see my front door, driveway, and his house. I put it up to keep an eye on him and my property since he has a hot head and I don’t trust him to not do something stupid.

Then things start getting more personal.

Then, to take the cake: He told me to stop following his wife, and explained that she said I followed her home multiple times. I explained to him that I lived across the street, from time to time we will both be coming home at the same time, and that I have better things to do than park a mile away from home to follow her home.

This homeowner has had it with all his requests. Who is he to make demands?

So, for the malicious compliance. It comes back to keeping my dog inside until 7:00 am so he can get his MUCH needed beauty sleep. Now, instead of leaving her dog door unlocked at night, and her going out in the morning when she wakes up (usually around when we wake up at 6:30am), we lock it at night and unlock it on the nose at 7:00am.

But now things are going to be a bit different.

But, at 7:00am when I let her out, I tell her to “speak” for about 5 minutes. More often than not, she’d go out in the morning pee, and come back in with no one any the wiser. Not anymore. Now she goes out and barks up a storm for a few minutes. Woof woof woof.

Bet he regrets saying anything now!

Now, every morning starts with a reminder that some requests come with unintended consequences.

Maybe his neighbor will think twice about barking up the wrong tree.

