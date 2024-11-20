Rude Neighbors Dumped Their Trash In Homeowner’s Container, So They Tracked Down The Perpetrator’s Address And Returned Every Last Piece

Living in a gated community offers a certain level of peace and privacy — or so one would think.

When a neighbor began dumping random junk into their dumpster during a home renovation project, one homeowner found a way to take matters into their own hands.

Read on for the full story!

Neighbors get their trash back I live in a pretty large gated community and my house is currently going under some renovations. As with any renovations, you get junk that needs to be thrown out, so my parents decided to get one of those big containers that can be taken off and put onto the back of a truck. We got the container pretty late into the evening after the construction people had left and therefore it was empty for the night.

They woke up the next day to quite a surprise.

The next morning, however, we woke up to the container being 1/3 full of random crap and a big queen sized bed that looked about 30 years old. So, of course, my parents were ticked beyond belief that someone would just dump their trash into our container after WE paid for it and now we don’t even get to use the whole thing.

They weren’t just going to idly stand by.

Now onto the revenge part of the story. As I was looking into the container, staring in disbelief, I saw something sticking out of one of the trash bags.

Lucky for them, the perpetrator left behind a huge piece of evidence.

Lo and behold, it was a letter… with the perpetrators address. What do we do?

They delivered a smelly dose of KARMA!

Well, that night, me, my brother and my father decided to return to these people all the trash that they so graciously left in OUR container.

But since they were inconsiderate enough to dump it in our container, we decided to dump it all over their driveway and in front of their cars so they could not be able to leave without cleaning up. Revenge is sweet and the neighbors did not even come and thank us for returning their stuff. How rude.

When it comes to waste disposal, everyone needs to pull their own weight.

What did Reddit think?

Some people won’t miss a chance to take advantage.

Security cameras are a good way to deter any unwanted dumpers.

This commenter can’t wait to see the freeloaders’ next move.

Some people will go to any length to bend the rules in their favor.

When trash started piling up where it didn’t belong, this family didn’t throw in the towel.

Instead, they threw every last bag back into the neighbor’s turf!

Don’t dump your trash where it doesn’t belong!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.