She Abandoned Her Children, And Now Doesn’t Want To Hear The Truth About Why She Has No Grandkids

When family expectations collide with unresolved feelings, things can get complicated.

Especially when the topic of grandkids keeps coming up, despite a past full of deep-seated issues.

So, what do you do when the constant pressure to expand the family hits a breaking point and you can’t hold back anymore?

Do you continue staying quiet?

Or do you tell your mom the hard truth?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact scenario and refuses to keep dealing with it.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH for telling my mom why none of her 5 boys have given her grandkids? I’m the youngest of 5 boys. When I was 13, my mom and biological dad split. My oldest brother went to stay with my aunt. The rest of us went to stay with my grandma while our parents “tried to find happiness.” Dad completely fell off the face of the earth after about 4ish years. I think he talks to my oldest brother every so often. My mom got her own place a few miles away from my grandma. She visited often and even spent the night every now and then.

It wasn’t easy growing up in this situation, but they all made it.

So the twins only stayed for about a year, then went and joined the Navy. The brother between the twins and I stayed for two years, then met a girl, went to college, and they got married. Then there was me. From 13-18, I lived with my grandma and was almost completely alone for two years out in the middle of nowhere. I loved my grandma, but there was only so much an 80-year-old woman and a teenage boy could talk about. I felt abandoned. Fast forward, I finished high school and went to college. Did the whole shebang.

We’re all adults now doing our thing. Well, my mom is always like, why won’t any of you give me grandchildren?

She wouldn’t stop asking, so he told her the truth.

First of all, I’m gay 😂 but she even asks me if I’ll find a nice man to settle down and adopt. But my other brothers are straight. None of them have or want kids. So the conversation got intense, and she became very dramatic. So I said it. I said what was on everyone’s mind. “Mom I think none of us want kids because of how you and Dad left us with Grandma, because you both DESERVE to be happy. I’m glad you found your happiness, but I would never do such a thing to a child, especially if I had the means to take care of them. It scares me that I could possibly wake up one day and think differently. That I could wake up and tell my kids to pack their stuff. I’m taking you to Grandma’s, where you’re going to live from now on, even though your father and I are perfectly capable of taking care of you.” She cried a lot, but I couldn’t take the “where are my grandkids” conversation anymore. I could not listen to her bring that up one more time. I did feel terrible and we haven’t talked in like two weeks. I’m not sure what to think. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but the way it was said may be a little harsh.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit had to say about it.

This person thinks she should’ve addressed this long ago.

For this person, it doesn’t matter that she was a bad mom – it’s how she asks for grandkids.

It was definitely a reality check.

According to this comment, the mom is avoiding himself out of denial.

She didn’t want to be a mother but now cares so much about being a grandmother.

It’s no wonder her kids aren’t interested; it’s her own fault.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.