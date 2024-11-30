She Felt Exhausted After A Long Day At Work, But A Mom On The Subway Seemed To Think She Should Give Up Her Seat

Does being a mom make you entitled to seats on public transportation like subways and buses?

A lady in today’s story seems to think that’s the case; however, another woman on the subway seemed to think the mom and her child were perfectly fine standing.

It got tense.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for refusing to give my seat to a lady and her child? I (23F) was on my way home from work on the subway, totally exhausted. My company had organized a sports event that I was busy with all day. My commute is pretty long—about 50 minutes. Luckily, I got a seat and was about to doze off when, at the next station, a lady and her young boy (who looked about 8 years old) got on.

The lady walked up to her.

The lady was carrying her son, even though he looked perfectly capable of walking on his own. She walked straight toward me and motioned with her head for me to get up. She didn’t even say anything, and it felt like she was just expecting me to move. The boy wasn’t a toddler—he looked around 8 years old, so I didn’t see why she was carrying him.

She spoke up for herself.

Something about her face triggered me, so I bluntly said “no.” She seemed surprised and started talking about how someone my age should give up their seat for a mother carrying her child. She also made a few comments about how the younger generation is disrespectful. The lady herself looked like she was in her late 30s, and again, the boy didn’t seem to need to be carried at all.

She wonders if she did something wrong.

A few people gave me dirty looks, and I felt awkward, but I stayed in my seat. However, once I got off and was walking home, I couldn’t shake the feeling that maybe I was in the wrong. AITA?

I wonder why the lady approached her.

It seems like she singled her out for some reason.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

The mom should’ve spoken up if there were a good reason the child needed the seat.

The mom’s attitude was horrible.

It seems there’s always an excuse for someone else needing your seat.

This is probably why the mom was carrying her son…

I hope she had a nice nap on the subway!

Some people have a lot of nerve.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.