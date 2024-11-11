Mom Is Proud Of Her Son For Defending A Young Woman Who Was Bullied, But His Dad Thinks It Was Disrespectful And He Should Mind His Own Business

Bullying people is never okay, especially in public.

AITA for not correcting my son because he defended a girl in the store? My son (12) is one of those kids who will tell you about yourself and call you out in a second. But he will also call himself out if he knows or even thinks he is in the wrong. I don’t see where my son did anything wrong here. That’s why I’m asking for an outside opinion because his dad and I are in a disagreement over it.

We go to the front of Walmart to pay for my items as he paid for his in electronics. A young woman there looked to be early 20s. She was wearing a shorter skirt about mid thigh length on her. Two older ladies behind me loudly proclaimed this woman was probably loose because of her clothes. The young woman looked uncomfortable, so they asked me what I thought.

Before I could talk my son looks at them, saying “Mind your own business. Don’t be a judgy jerkface in the same aisle Bibles are sold on.” The ladies told me that my son was disrespecting them. My son then told them they shouldn’t expect respect when they disrespect others. I told them I agree with my son and we left. My ex said that I should have made our son apologize for disrespecting his elders and I said no because he stood up for someone being bullied. Is my ex is right or are me and my son right?

