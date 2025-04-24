She Refused To Cover A Shift For A Coworker Who Lies About Her, But Now They’re Calling Her Petty

A 20-year-old college student working part-time at a coffee shop gets caught in a drama involving a coworker who constantly asks for shift covers—until the coworker lies about her at work.

When the tables turn and the coworker asks for yet another favor, our barista isn’t having it.

Was this refusal a petty move or totally justified?

AITAH for Refusing to Cover My Coworker’s Shift After She Lied About Me I’m 20F, working part-time at a coffee shop to pay for college. There’s this coworker (22F) who’s always begging people to take her shifts. I’ve covered for her twice before, no big deal. But last week, I heard from another barista that she told our manager I’d been slacking off during closing, total lie! I’m the one scrubbing the espresso machine while she’s on her phone.

Manager even pulled me aside to “check in,” which was humiliating. Yesterday, she texted me begging to take her Saturday shift because she “really needs a break.” I said no, I’ve got plans (true, I’m studying for finals), and I’m not bailing her out after she threw me under the bus…

She freaked out, saying I’m petty and “everyone else” thinks I’m being a jerk for holding a grudge. I don’t think I owe her anything after that stunt. AITAH for refusing?

The people of Reddit have spoken and vote that she’s NTA at all.

Seems like when you throw someone under the bus, you might end up without any help when your own shift hits the fan.

That’s just the way it goes.

