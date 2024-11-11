Legal Guardian Of A Child Keeps Having Severe Allergic Reactions At Her Mom’s House, So She Wants To Keep The Kid From Going Back Until She Changes Her Ways

It can be terrifying when a kid has a severe food allergy.

AITA for telling my friend her daughter will not be going to her house without a court order I am my best friend’s 8-year-old daughter Emma’s legal guardian. All of this was done through the courts. Emma’s had a tough year. Her parents split up, her stepdad left with her siblings and said he doesn’t want anything to do with her. Her best friend passed, her grandma passed, and she went to the hospital 4 times/2 surgeries.

Emma is also severely allergic to nuts. The nuts have been the cause of 2 of her hospital stays. I let Emma see her mom whenever she wants. Usually we have her over for dinner because my house is on her way home from work and it means she can tuck Emma in at night. My friend recently got visitations with her other kids so I’ve been bringing Emma over so she could see her siblings. Normally I stay to help out but I had to work last weekend so I stayed for maybe a half hour and arranged for the babysitter to pick her up after a few hours. The babysitter called me when she picked Emma up to let me know they were on the way to the hospital. Emma was covered in hives and seemed like she was having trouble breathing.

I called her mom on the way to the hospital and she told me that they were baking with almond flour. She’d given Emma something else to do the flour still got on her and she had a reaction. She insisted it was fine though because she gave Emma her epipen. I hung up on her, called the babysitter to tell her Emma had been in contact with nuts over an hour before and had already used her epipen, and met them at the hospital. We stayed in the hospital for a couple days. Her mom didn’t seem apologetic when she came to visit, she just swore that she didn’t think that would happen. I asked why she’d even have nuts at the house if her kid is allergic and she said her younger kids really wanted to make macarons and she can’t put one kid’s needs over the other.

She didn’t think it was a big deal to have nuts in the house because Emma doesn’t even live there. I told her that was it. Emma will not step foot in her house again without a court order. She left after that but she hasn’t stopped texting me to tell me to reconsider and that I’m harming her recovery by keeping Emma away from her. She is still allowed to come over and meet us at the park but I can’t trust her unsupervised with Emma or that her house will be safe. AITA for saying Emma will not step foot into that house without a court order?

