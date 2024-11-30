She Mentioned That She’s Not In Contact With Her Half Siblings, But Now Her Future Mother-In-Law Is Blaming Her For Causing Drama With Her Own Blended Family

Blended families don’t always blend even if the parents think they do.

For example, siblings who are much older than younger half-siblings may never be close.

In today’s story, a man invites his fiancée to have dinner with his family, but when she’s asked about her siblings, who are really her half siblings, it causes an argument at the table.

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

AITA for putting my foot down with my family who blamed my fiancée for something my half siblings said? I’m (25m) engaged to Ash (25f) and recently we had an incident where I put my foot down with my family and they think I’m TA. So we were all having dinner, mom and dad, half siblings (mom’s kids with her ex-husband) and their spouses, full siblings, and me and Ash. During dinner my parents asked Ash if she’d heard from her siblings recently and Ash said no and she wouldn’t expect to ever hear from them.

Ash’s half-siblings cut off contact with her.

Ash was raised with half siblings who were older than her but did not like that she existed and made sure she knew she was less than in their eyes for being half. They chose no contact once they turned 18 and cut off their (shared) dad too. Ash carries some sadness around because of it.

Ash has come to terms with her lack of relationship with her half-siblings.

She’s an only child otherwise and still loves them and sometimes struggled with the little girl inside of her who really looked up to them. But she’s working with a therapist to make sure she’s doing better mentally. Especially now that she’s an adult who has accepted she’ll never have a relationship with them.

His half-siblings disagree with his mom.

My siblings brought up that they find the half thing weird and we never used it and nobody they know would ever personally use it. Mom said it’s not something that should be encouraged and she’ll never understand anyone dividing family up that way. My half siblings said they just don’t want to think people use it, but they do all of the time. They said they always used it for us. That most of us just closed our ears off to it and liked to pretend we’re all full siblings.

The half siblings continued to spell out how being a half sibling is different.

They said we’re not and the relationship they have with the rest of us will always be less than the one they have with each other. They have an entirely different side of their family to us and a different dad to us and we only think it’s the same because we never went through divorce and/or death of a parent. They went through both. My half siblings went onto say their kids know we’re not their real aunts and uncles and that our dad isn’t their real grandpa. And it’s dumb to think step and half are ignored.

His parents blamed Ash for the family argument.

My half siblings left and the rest of my family tried blaming Ash because she brought it up (my parents did, not Ash) and look what she started kind of thing. My mom said that kind of talk was never in our house before. I told them to stop and when they tried to say Ash working on accepting “half is less” (which she’s not working to accept that but to accept her half siblings not wanting anything to do with her). I suggested to Ash that we leave and told my family that I was not going to tolerate that from them. I told them it was inappropriate and we would not come back if they were going to keep blaming Ash for something she had no role in. AITA?

It sounds like his parents are oblivious and looking for an outsider to blame for the issues in their own family.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

The parents are the ones with the problem.

Again, the parents are the ones in the wrong.

Ash and he didn’t do anything wrong.

He is more logical than his mom.

Here’s a good metaphor for what happened…

His mom needs to apologize to Ash.

This is definitely not her fault.

