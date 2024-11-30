She Noticed Her Parents Treat Her Older Sister Way Better, So She Finally Confronted Them At A Party

Family dynamics vary from one family to another, but many parents would at least try to treat their children equally.

In today’s story, one young lady notices an obvious pattern from her parents, and it doesn’t favor her. It seems that her parents definitely have a favorite child – her older sister.

She finally confronted both of her parents, but now she wonders if she should’ve kept quiet.

Read the full story below.

AITA for bringing attention to my parents favoritism of my sister in a public way? My parents have my sister Amy (17F) and me (15F). They always liked Amy more. I’m not sure why. I don’t know if I’m not their real kid or if they only wanted one kid, and I ruined everything.

She doesn’t feel like her parents love her as much as her sister.

But they pay so much attention to Amy, show her so much love, support her in everything. And I get nothing from them.

My support comes from a couple of extended family members, friends, and friends’ parents.

Her sister got her way when it came to summer camp.

For example, Amy, since she was in elementary school, gets to pick what summer camp she goes to and she never got told no for where she wanted to go. I was never given a choice. Some years, I went to the local free one during the day, and other years I went to no summer camp at all.

Her sister received a lot of cool stuff on her 8th birthday.

When Amy turned 8, she got a bedroom makeover and was given her own TV, a cool new bed, a desk space, and a new computer. And they put a mini fridge in it, all in pink to match her favorite color. I still don’t have any of that stuff.

She only got used dolls.

The laptop I’m using now was a gift from a family member.

When I turned 8, I was given used dolls from the thrift store that were from the dollar store (I saw them enough times to remember). Some were even broken with missing limbs or hair that was half pulled out.

Amy gets treated to her favorite foods too.

My parents will buy Amy pizza or Taco Bell as a treat for “being a good daughter” and “being their special girl.” And it happens at least 3 times a month where she gets it just because.

I never get it just because. I don’t even get it for doing good in a test like she would.

Her mom called her “childish.”

They spoil her whenever she does good in a test. I never get spoiled. They told Amy they have money saved for her future. They never told me that. I brought it up to my parents before, but they brushed me off, even when I cried. My mom told me to stop being so childish.

She lost it and finally confronted her parents.

That’s why when my parents had a party on Saturday for dad’s birthday, they started boasting about Amy and how great her grades were. I kind of lost my temper and asked about me. I pointed out my grades were actually better than hers, but they never talk about me like that.

It got awkward!

I asked why they only talk about Amy. Why is she their favorite? Why don’t they care more about me? My uncle (dad’s brother) said out loud that I have a point. But stuff got awkward after and my parents yelled at me for doing that. AITA?

It does sound like Amy is the favorite for some reason.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal advice.

This person thinks her parents are abusive.

This person has an assumption about the future.

This person says it’s fair to call them out.

Finally, here’s more sensible advice.

Looks like classic golden child and scapegoat dynamics.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.