She Offered A Warm Welcome To Her Friend, But A Simple Ground Rule Led To A Cold Goodbye

Honesty is the best policy, but sometimes a little too much honesty can complicate things.

When a renter offered up her space to her visiting friend, she only had one condition: That her friend not invite any other guests.

Many wouldn’t think twice about this, but her friend’s furious reaction made her wonder if she crossed a line.

Read on for the full story.

AITA because I don’t want a friend to bring a guy into my apartment? A friend of mine asked me if she could stay at my place because she was coming to town for a big party. Unfortunately, I was away at the time, but I told her that it wasn’t a problem for me and that she was welcome to stay at my place.

She offered one simple ground rule in return.

However, I also told her that the offer was really only for her and that I wouldn’t like it if she picked up a guy and brought him to my place. Of course, there is a reason for this because I have known her for a long time and know that she likes one-night stands. That’s completely fine with me, I just don’t want that to happen in my apartment and on my bed. That may be prudish, but that’s the way it is.

But her friend took this very personally.

Anyway, she’s now upset and claims that she would never have done something like that anyway and that it was rude of me to suggest such a thing. She has now also found another place to sleep.

Her reaction makes her wonder whether she made the right choice.

I think it was okay to talk about what I don’t want in my apartment beforehand. She now interprets it as if I think badly of her. AITA?

This host was left wondering whether some things are better left unsaid.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter really puts themselves in the shoes of the host’s friend.

The host was being completely reasonable in their request.

Her friend should be grateful, not angry.

This commenter sees right through the friend’s behavior.

Setting ground rules was supposed to keep things simple, but it seems it might have done just the opposite.

Some people just don’t like hearing the word “no.”

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.