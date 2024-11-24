She Paid For The Entire Girl’s Trip With Her Sisters, So When One Of The Rooms Got Upgraded To A Royal Suite She Took It For Herself

Imagine paying for a trip with your siblings, including flights and food, and then when a room gets upgraded to a royal suite, they expect you to give it to one of them.

This is exactly what happened to this woman, and she is now wondering if she’s in the wrong for taking the upgraded room instead of allowing one of her sisters to get it.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for taking my sister’s upgraded room and giving her mine? My 3 sisters and I recently went on a girl’s trip that I paid for. I covered flights, hotel, and all our dinners/food. On the day of check-in, my sister’s room was overbooked. We all went to our rooms and there was already a guest in her room.

We go back down to the front desk and they apologize but the only other room available is a royal suite that costs 3x what our normal room cost.

Rock, paper, scissors to see who gets the room?

Not wanting to leave and find another hotel with 4 rooms available, I decided to book the room but my sister assumed she should get the suite. I disagreed and gave her my hotel key card. She was visibly upset, my other sisters didn’t say they agreed or disagreed just said they understood why she thought she’d get the suite. AITA?

Of course the person who was paying should get the upgraded room!

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

It just makes sense for the person who is paying to get the fancy room.

Her sister needed the reality check.

