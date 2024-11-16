She Told Her Mom She Was Available To Babysit Her Little Sister, But Now Her Mom Expects Her To Take Care Of Three Cousins Too
WIBTA if i refused to babysit my sister and cousins?
This had just made me super mad so I just wanted to tell somebody.
So I (16f) and my mom were talking last night and she mentioned that her and my dad were going to go on a date tonight and asked if I could babysit my younger sister (5) and ONLY her.
I said sure bc I lowkey need money.
She has to help her mom clean the house before her cousins come over.
This morning I walk downstairs and say hi to my mom and start talking to her.
Randomly she mentions we have to clean the house today.
I was a little confused because we usually deep clean the house every Saturday, so I ask why.
This is when she mentions that my cousins are coming over (4f, 3m, 2m).
Her mom expected her to babysit her cousins as well.
Again, I was confused so I asked why they would be coming over, and she said that I would be babysitting tonight.
I immediately tell her that she didn’t ask me beforehand and that she said I would only need to babysit my sister.
She says that she was going to go on a date and then go to an event with my aunts and uncles.
Babysitting the cousins is a lot harder than just babysitting her sister.
Now don’t get me wrong, I love my cousins, but they are very hard to deal with.
I can deal with screaming children, but they are on a different level and I get super stressed if I have to watch only 2 of them, so 4 is going to be a challenge.
My other sister (13) will also be there, but she kinda just sits there the entire time and I usually have to take care of them.
When I only babysit my sister, I can have her in my room playing with barbie’s or smth while I read, so babysitting her is easy.
She wants to tell her mom she won’t babysit.
I am now really mad at my mom for just setting me up with this babysitting job without even mentioning it to me until like an hour ago, especially when I probably won’t get paid a lot for it.
So, wibta for refusing?
Her mom should’ve told her right away that she’d be babysitting her cousins and her sister instead of saying she would only be babysitting her sister.
Perhaps she should say that she’s only willing to babysit her cousins for a set fee that she feels would be worth her time and stress level.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this post…
Her mom was asking too much.
She should give her mom an hourly rate.
It’s okay to say no.
Here are two potential ways of handling this situation…
This reader would say no to babysitting no matter what.
Unless they’re going to pay her appropriately, she should say no.
That’s a big job!
