She Wanted Her Husband In The Delivery Room With Her When She Gave Birth, But He Ended Up Leaving The Hospital And Now She Can’t Forgive Him

Back in the day dads weren’t allowed in the delivery room, but now, a lot of women want their significant other there for support while they give birth.

In today’s story, a wife and new mom desperately wanted her husband there, but he refused and ended up leaving the hospital altogether.

Now she wonders if she can ever forgive him.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for Leaving My Husband at the Hospital After He Refused to Be in the Delivery Room with Me? This happened two months ago, but it’s still causing major friction in my family, so I need some outside opinions. I (29F) and my husband “Jake” (32M) have been together for six years, married for three. We were both ecstatic when we found out we were expecting our first child. Pregnancy was tough for me, though—I had severe morning sickness, gestational diabetes, and was generally miserable. But Jake was supportive and sweet the whole way through, which made it bearable.

She thought Jake was acting weird.

As we got closer to my due date, we discussed birth plans. I was adamant that I wanted Jake in the delivery room. I needed his support, and he’d always agreed. However, a few weeks before my due date, Jake started acting strange. He was distant, distracted, and wouldn’t engage in any baby-related discussions. I thought he was just anxious about becoming a dad, so I didn’t press him too much. The day I went into labor, Jake drove me to the hospital but seemed off. He was quiet and kept checking his phone.

Jake refused to be in the delivery room.

When we got there, he pulled the nurse aside and spoke to her privately. She came back and told me Jake wouldn’t be in the delivery room because he was “uncomfortable with blood and medical procedures.” I was stunned. He’d never mentioned this before. I begged him to stay, told him I needed him, but he just kept saying, “I can’t do this.”

She had to endure labor alone.

I was heartbroken and furious, but I didn’t have much time to dwell on it as my contractions were getting stronger. Jake said he’d be in the waiting room and kissed me on the forehead before leaving. I was left alone, crying and feeling utterly abandoned. Labor was long, painful, and traumatic. I was alone the entire time except for the medical staff.

She tried to contact Jake when the baby was born.

When our son was finally born, I was exhausted, emotionally and physically. The nurse handed me my son, and all I felt was a deep sadness that Jake wasn’t there to share this moment. After I was taken to a recovery room, I asked the nurse to get Jake. She came back and said he’d left the hospital hours ago. I couldn’t believe it. I called him repeatedly, but he didn’t answer. Finally, I sent him a text saying I was done and he could find his own way home.

Jake showed up at the hospital the next day.

I didn’t see him until the next day. He showed up at the hospital with flowers and an apology, saying he’d panicked and needed some air. He claimed he’d gone home to shower and change and fell asleep, which I didn’t buy for a second I told him i didn’t believe him. I was overwhelmed with anger and hurt, and I told him he had let me down in the worst possible way. He kept apologizing, saying he knew he’d messed up and he’d do anything to make it right.

She is still mad at her husband.

I didn’t want him near me or our son at that moment, so I asked him to leave. He tried to protest, but I told him I needed time to process everything. He left, and I spent the rest of my hospital stay alone with my baby, trying to grapple with the enormity of what had happened. Since then, Jake has been trying to make amends. He’s been taking parenting classes, attending therapy, and is constantly trying to be present and supportive. But I can’t shake the feeling of betrayal. He abandoned me at one of the most vulnerable moments of my life. Every time I look at him, I remember being alone in that delivery room, terrified and in pain, wondering why the person who promised to be by my side wasn’t there.

She doesn’t know if she’ll ever be able to forgive Jake.

My family is split. Some think I’m being too hard on Jake, that he made a mistake and is clearly remorseful. They say he’s a good father and partner otherwise, and I should focus on moving forward for the sake of our child. Others think what he did was unforgivable and I should leave him. They believe I’ll never truly trust him again, and that’s no foundation for a marriage. I’m torn. I do still love him, and I know he loves me and our son. But part of me wonders if I’ll ever get over this. Was it just a moment of weakness on his part, or a sign of something deeper that I can’t overlook? So, AITA for leaving him at the hospital and now considering leaving him for good?

It does seem kind of unforgivable to abandon your wife at the last minute before she goes into the delivery room, and not even to be there after the baby is born.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

