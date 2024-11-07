His Girlfriend Won The Lottery And Now He Wants The Share That She Jokingly Promised Him

There’s a thing about making outlandish statements as a joke.

AITA for refusing to share my lottery winnings with my boyfriend’s dog, even though I promised? I won about $50k in the lottery. Before that, my boyfriend and I would always joke about how, if I ever hit it big, I’d “Split it three ways” between me, him, and his dog, Baxter.

Baxter is the least of her concerns.

Baxter is a golden retriever and I love him, but I always thought it was, you know, just a joke. Now my boyfriend is dead serious about wanting me to give him “Baxter’s share” of the money. He insists I promised, and that Baxter deserves $10k in a “dog trust fund” for future vet bills, toys, and “whatever he needs.” I told him that’s ridiculous. Baxter’s a dog and doesn’t need a trust fund. Now, my boyfriend is calling me selfish and saying I went back on my word. He says it’s not about the dog, it’s about me not keeping promises and that it shows I don’t take our relationship seriously.

It doesn’t look like he’s going to give up.

Here’s where it gets weirder: I actually did buy Baxter a pretty fancy dog bed and some expensive treats with part of the winnings. My boyfriend is saying that doesn’t count because it wasn’t part of the “official” $10k I supposedly promised. He even brought up going to a lawyer to set up the dog trust fund to “make it official.” I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone. AITA for not giving a literal dog a chunk of my lottery winnings, even though I might’ve jokingly promised? Or is this whole thing just absurd?

Here is what folks are saying.

Yelling “No” will work on the dog, too. Maybe.

Investing is the best idea. Money should make money.

This is SO true. You’ll see who your friends really are.

I doubt Baxter will complain.

I think she should offer to take him to therapy.

Barking mad.

This has to be a joke.

