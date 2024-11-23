Sister Kept Pregnancy A Secret For 6 Months, And Now She Expects Her Family To Throw A Last-Minute Baby Shower

When one sister finds out—months late—that her younger sibling is expecting.

Then she’s hit with another surprise: she’s expected to host a baby shower.

With no time, no plans, and some serious mixed feelings, she’s not sure if she’s wrong for wanting to skip the party.

Check it out.

AITA for not throwing my sister a baby shower My youngest sister is 6 months pregnant and I just found out about the baby. Yes, you read that correctly. She just told me, my other sister and my parents about her pregnancy, meanwhile the baby daddy’s family has known as long as she has known. My feelings are extremely hurt, seeing as I talk to her almost everyday.

No kidding!

Granted, she lives two and a half hours away and I haven’t seen her in person for almost a year and half. I still feel like this is something that she should have filled my other sister and I in on. The baby daddy’s sister is planning a baby shower but has failed to reach out to anyone on my side of the family. My other sister feels it’s her’s and I’d responsibility to throw a shower, which I agree. But when we approached the pregnant lady about wanting to throw her a shower for at least our family, she acted uninterested in the idea.

Well, then why even put the effort in?

I sat and thought about it for a day and realized there is so much that goes into a baby shower, logistically, emotionally and financially. With her due date in late January, the only realistic time to have it is in mid November, which is now. But we have nothing. No venue, no decor, no food, no theme. Nothing. Since I’ve voiced my opinions on all of this to both of my sisters, they’ve turned cold and bitter to me. They say I just don’t want to find time or the funds for this baby shower. Which is very untrue, I’m just trying to be realistic on the whole matter.

It’s a hard one for sure.

I love both of my sisters and I would do anything for them. I just don’t know how it’s possible to plan an event this large when I work 80 hour weeks and my other sister works a night shift. As far as doing a joint shower with his side of the family, my pregnant sister refuses to entertain that idea, saying there’s a language barrier and other nonsense. How do I approach this? How do I keep the peace and still show my sister support?

Navigating family expectations can be a minefield, especially when you feel left out of the loop from the start.

Many Redditors questioned if it’s worth bending over backward for someone who doesn’t seem all that interested.

This person says definitely NTA–it’s not her obligation to throw her a party.

This person says if a shower really needs to happen, the sister should be in charge since she cares more.

This person can’t understand the point in a shower in this situation at all.

