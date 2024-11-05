A Neighbor Took Three Stray Puppies From A Homeowner’s Yard, But She Took One Back Because They Didn’t Ask Permission

If a stray dog or dogs are running around loose in a neighborhood, there are usually a few good-hearted folks willing to keep them contained until they can locate help.

AITA for taking back a puppy someone from my block took. I (17F) live in a town where strays are very common. Two months ago, some puppies were born, and there were a total of 3 puppies. I put them in my yard with their mom to keep them safe since it’s been raining a lot these days.

This morning, I woke up to find out that the puppies were gone, and the mom was whining and searching for them. Turns out, a higher up of the town that lived 5 houses down took them because their son wanted them. I, of course, was devastated, and my mom went to take them back. I got one puppy back. And my mom said they weren’t happy about it.

My mom said I am selfish. Because I already had a dog, and that those people were capable of caring for them, too, because they’re important people in town and have the money. Now, I’m wondering if it was alright for them to just take the puppies away.

If they asked, I would’ve given the puppies to them, but them just took them away with no permission. It just seems rude, right? They also took a cat from another neighbor. So, AITA?

