Son Moves In to Help With Bills, But Leaves After Mom Invites Sibling And Kids To Do The Same

When you’re helping someone out, the least they can do is respect your boundaries.

And if they can’t, well, sometimes you’ve just got to look out for yourself.

So, what would you do if you moved in with a family member to help with bills, only for them to disregard your one condition completely?

Do you stay and try to work things out?

Or do you pack up and go?

In today’s story, one person faces this exact scenario and decides they can’t say any longer.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA for moving out? Last year, I moved in with my mom to help her with bills due to inflation. Rule 1. I’m not living with someone else, so if my mom lets one of my loser siblings move in. I’m moving out. On Friday night, I go to this gym class. When I come home, my unemployed sister and her two kids are moving into the bedroom I use for an office. My mom tries to tell me it’s temporary.

Angry, he started getting his belongings together.

I called a few of my friends and the local ‘Two Guys with a Truck’ because I’m moving out. My friend said I could stay with him. I took my grills, smoker, all the outdoor furniture, and anything I paid for, including steaks and hamburgers, in the fridge. I also changed all the passwords in my streaming service and took my TV in the living room, and I will be disconnecting the internet. My sister told my mom to call the police, but my mom told my sister that stuff was mine.

His mom thought they’d be able to come to an agreement.

My mom was crying because she realized how badly she had messed up. My sister was in a panic about how she was going to feed her kids because she hadn’t brought any food with her. I told her that it was not my problem. My mom said she didn’t think it was possible for me to move out so fast and thought we all could have had a discussion with my sister. I told my mom I was not a liar, and I meant what I said. I’m moving out today, right now.

Now, his mom wants him to move back, but he’s not having it.

It was a hectic mess, but I was able to get everything that was expensive or important out of the house with the help of my gym friends. My mom keeps calling me to come back, but after what I went through on Friday night and sore muscles from moving, I’m not doing it. I will start looking for apartments tomorrow. My friend I’m staying with would be happy to keep my grill and smoker, and I can sell off the things I put in storage. AITA?

On one hand, it was a rash decision, but on the other, the mother should’ve asked him first.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about this situation.

According to this person, the entire situation is sad.

As this person points out, she knew the rule.

It does seem like he’s being taken advantage of.

He’s this person’s hero.

The mom made her own bed, now she must lie in it.

She knew the deal and chose to ignore it anyway, so she can figure it out.

