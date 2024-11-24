Teenagers Keep Destroying A Principal’s Pumpkins Year After Year, But Her Metal Decoy Finally Stops Them Cold

Halloween pranks are all in good fun – until they’re not.

So, what would you do if someone kept targeting your house for “mischief” year after year?

Would you try to scare them off?

Or would you make sure they thought twice about doing it again?

In the following story, a junior high principal puts a genius plan into motion to keep a group of troublemakers from ruining her Halloween.

Here’s how it all played out.

Halloween Horror Story Or Hilarious??? Back in 1987, when I was 7, my 13-year-old big brother took me trick or treating with him and his girlfriend. We were later joined by his friends, twin brothers who I’ll leave nameless. They’d learned where their junior high principal lived years before and had a tradition of kicking in the faces of her meticulously carved pumpkins and slashing her tires. They made sure to wear masks in case she heard the ruckus and basically thought they were committing the perfect crime. Apparently, she’d had enough and decided to get her revenge.

None of them saw this coming.

She purchased 2 brass (I’m guessing the material) pumpkins and painted them to look realistic. When one of the idiots tried kicking one halfway across Arizona, the only sound made was a crunch, followed by a blood-curdling scream. Several toes and bones were fractured. Even though I KNOW I saw her curtain move, she never once came out of the house. The following Monday, the principal stood outside her office as students entered the building.

At this point, she knew who the culprit was.

When the Broken Brother (Nickname brother’s GF gave him. Yes, it stuck: Most call him BB to this day) crutched his way past her with a huge cast on his lower leg, she, of course, asks “Oh sweetie, what happened to you???” She also made sure to give him her brightest smile every morning afterwards til summer vacation started. Turned out SHE committed the perfect crime. They couldn’t even tell their parents what she’d done without admitting what they’d been doing. And the icing on the cake is that she painted “Laughy-Faces” (her term) on those pumpkins the next year and has every Halloween since.

Yikes! Kicking that pumpkin must’ve really hurt.

Let’s see how Reddit readers relate to this story.

This person appreciates a funny story.

Similar experience, but this was with a mailbox.

Never thought about this.

Here’s someone who also dealt with smashed pumpkins and got revenge.

Carving pumpkins takes time; it’s such a waste to find them smashed.

And let’s not forget, they also slashed her tires!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.