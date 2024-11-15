Telemarketer Gets Fired For No Reason, So He Leaves Disgusting Parting Gift That Baffles Company For Months

Some people have a unique way of handling life’s setbacks, and then there are those who take it to a whole new level.

So, what would you do if you were let go from a job that didn’t quite appreciate your talents?

Would you walk out gracefully?

Or would you leave them a going away present?

In today’s story, one former employee finds himself in this very predicament.

Here’s how he handled it.

Fire me and I fire back. So, a guy I know is rather special. To give you a picture of what kind of guy he is, I’ll begin with a story from his youth. When he was 15, he and his girlfriend went on vacation to his mother’s home country and stayed with his grandmother. One night, they went out and partied, and our guy got really drunk; he peed all over his bed. The next morning, the grandmother came in and got really mad. Our guy took this in stride and blamed it all on the girlfriend. The girlfriend didn’t understand what they were saying, so she just smiled and nodded. She didn’t find out until five years later that he lied.

Here’s where he proved just how nasty he could be.

Well, this stellar guy was working as a telemarketer. But he got let go for what reason I don’t know. Our guy didn’t like that. He worked his two weeks, and on the last day, he went to the toilet, took down the mirror, put it on the floor, and took a dump on it. He then replaced the mirror on the wall, washed his hands, and finished his last hours. Six months later, he met a colleague and asked about it. The company had searched for the reason for the smell but could never find it. They had had plumbers and specialist cleaners, but the smell remained.

Eek! Wouldn’t have wanted to deal with that.

