We Now Have An Image Of The Submersible ‘Titan’ That Wrecked Near The Titanic

I’m sure everyone in the world recalls the summer of 2023, and not because it was the beginning of Hot Girl Summer.

It’s because we all watched in horror as a handful of millionaires voluntarily climbed into a submersible run by a Playstation controller and let it ferry them 12,000 feet under the ocean.

The plan was to see the wreck of the RMS Titanic firsthand, but instead, the crew of five ended up joining the ghosts who are undoubtedly already haunting the ocean floor.

Now, new details have come to light and they include the first photo of the wreck of the Titan submarine.

The image is a screenshot taken from a video recorded by a deep-sea drone. It shows the tail cone of Titan, as well as some other debris scattered around, and was taken on June 22, 2023, just four days after the submersible lost contact with the surface.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush stands accused of ignoring safety concerns and threatening his critics with legal action in order to keep the project moving forward.

He perished in the submersible.

The US Coast Guard has discovered a huge number of issues that contributed to the loss of the submersible and the people on board. These include over 100 equipment-related issues reported in the two years leading up to the disaster.

Just a month before it imploded, Titan was found “partially sunk” after taking part in a test, and days before the crew set off to the depths, trial passengers were injured as it resurfaced.

Cost-cutting measures likely led to design flaws like it’s odd shape and the use of expired carbon fiber in the hull that ultimately led to its demise.

Monday’s hearing was the start of two weeks of inquiry on the topic, so we could potentially see more details emerge over time.

At the end, perhaps we could soon have a full picture of what caused the implosion and untimely deaths of the crew.

Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium