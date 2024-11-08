Neighbor Didn’t Want Them To Park Their Car In Front Of Her House, But She Called The Police When They Parked In Their Driveway Too

What’s a neighbor to do when another neighbor gets upset when you park on the street and when you park in your own driveway?

In today’s story, the answer is that the annoyed neighbor calls the police.

While the law was on the annoyed neighbor’s side, the police also gave the other neighbors a tip that turned out to be the perfect malicious compliance.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Can’t park in my driveway? OK, I’ll block parking in front of your house. Many years ago we lived in a rental house in a cul-de-sac. One of the neighbors refused to interact with us because we were only renters while she owned her house. Whenever anyone parked in front of her house she would demand they move their car because that was her parking spots.

They had friends over for a birthday party.

Well one weekend we were having a birthday party for our kid. We had to double park cars in our driveway to accommodate the extra vehicles and avoid parking in front of her house. This meant two of the cars overlapped the sidewalk a little.

The neighbor called the police.

We’re in a cul-de-sac, kids play in the street all the time so it didn’t block anyone from walking past. Midway through the party we have a couple cops show up. Our neighbor called them to complain because her daughter couldn’t ride her bike on the sidewalk due to our parking. She could have easily gone around the cars and the cops agreed it was stupid but technically it was illegal to park on the sidewalk and we’d have to move the cars.

The police told them they could park in front of the neighbor’s house.

I told them we had issues with the neighbor when we parked in front of her house, and they said street parking is public parking and free for anyone as long as the vehicle didn’t remain there for an extended period of time. Cue malicious compliance. We moved the double parked cars to in front of her house and from then on we always parked at least one of our cars in front of her house even if there was room in our driveway and parked it in such a way to block any other cars from parking in front of her house.

It’s nice that the police were actually helpful in this situation.

The neighbor was being ridiculous.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks the neighbor should’ve picked her battles better.

Another reader has personal experience with a crazy neighbor.

One neighbor owns a car just to prevent people from parking in front of her house.

This reader wishes she had called the police on her crazy neighbor.

I don’t understand why some neighbors get so upset about parking.

The street is for everyone.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.