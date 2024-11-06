Parishioners Didn’t Feel As If Their Small Church Really Cared About Them, But When They Left Without Fanfare The Pastor Decided He Cared After All

When life gets busy, some connections tend to fall through the cracks, including a volunteer opportunity at a small church.

This person stepped up in a time of need, but didn’t feel their contributions were properly recognized.

So they found a different church without much fanfare, thinking it wasn’t a big deal.

That is, until their old pastor sent them a text that made it clear he took offense to their departure.

Read on for the full story.

<h1″>AITA for leaving a church without telling the pastor We went to a small church on and off for a little over a year. I helped out while there was no worship leader. As planned, they found a different worship leader and didn’t tell me, but I found out through someone else.

They decided to let bygones be bygones and move on.

I didn’t get mad about that, even though that was kind of rude not to let me know.

Anyways, I got very busy and couldn’t help anymore anyways, as the time commitment was too much, so I was glad.

Ultimately, the decided to find a new church entirely.

We continued to attend the same church on and off, but didn’t get close with the pastor and we eventually found a different church that served our family’s needs better. We had never officially joined the prior church and didn’t feel the need to tell anyone, we just went to the other church.

They thought no one had noticed their exit, until they got a message from their old pastor.

We had been gone six weeks when we got a stiff text message from the pastor saying in a very religious way, that he was offended we left without telling him, and that we didn’t have courtesy or respect.

They never paid them the courtesy of straightforward communication, so why should they?

We were gone for six weeks and no one even asked about us. No one ever told me when they hired a new worship leader, but I never complained.

The pastor didn’t even care enough to notice on his own.

Worst part is that he only realized we were gone because one nosy member informed him we were going somewhere else. AITA?

This pastor seems to care more about causing a fuss than keeping the peace.

What did Reddit think?

One would hope someone in his professional could communicate a bit more gracefully.

If they were really as missed as the pastor says, he would have noticed way sooner.

This commenter is suspicious of the pastor’s true intentions.

Perhaps the pastor should look inward instead of blaming others.

The family was hoping for a peaceful exit, but the pastor had other ideas.

Funny how some people only start caring after it’s too late.

