Friend Group Made Dinner Reservations At A Sushi Place, But At The Last Minute His Sister Wanted Him To Change Them Because Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Eat Sushi

It only takes one person to ruin what would otherwise be a fun outing.

In today’s story, three couples are planning to go out to dinner together at a sushi restaurant, but one of the people is rude the entire time and basically ruins the evening for everyone.

When he eventually breaks up with his girlfriend, she blames her brother and points to the group dinner.

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

AITA for not changing our reservation to accommodate my sister’s new boyfriend? We had a group date night for me, my wife’s best friend (her husband) and my sister and her new boyfriend Tyler. It was for a sushi place that my wife and her friend picked. My wife had to put her credit card down for the reservation because it was a Saturday night and it was a larger party.

His sister tried to change the plans at the last minute.

On the way to the restaurant, my sister said in the group chat let’s meet here (another restaurant) instead ignoring our reservations. My wife told my sister she can’t because of the cancellation fee. My sister tried to say Tyler doesn’t eat fish so let’s go here and we can all chip in on the cancellation fee. My Wife’s best friend said no. It’s rude. The reservation is in less than 30 minute, so we are going to the sushi restaurant for dinner like planned.

Tyler was rude at dinner.

Tyler and my sister show up late, and Tyler announces it is because they had to stop somewhere for him to eat before they showed up. Tyler was rude to us and the wait staff when they didn’t have any of the beers he wanted on tap. Although he already ate, he tried some ginger bbq wings and hated them and complained to everyone about them. We didn’t interact much with Tyler after that. Both my wife, her friend and her husband are all Latino so they speak in a Spanglish mixture. It’s not hard to follow. I’m white and so is my sister and Tyler.

Tyler ruined dinner.

Tyler gets grumpy when someone ‘mas’ at the table and asked them to speak in English. As if mas was something that is complicated to understand. The whole dinner was bad because of Tyler’s attitude.

His sister is blaming him for Tyler breaking up with her.

Then, Tyler breaks up with my sister later that week saying she was spoiled and blaming her family for being rude to him. I told my sister it seemed like no loss because Tyler was a jerk. My sister said my wife and I were the jerks because we had to get sushi after she tried to get us to someplace else. I told my sister that we are not canceling reservations for one person 20 minutes before we have to check in. I told my sister Tyler was a rude, childish jerk and I’m glad he broke up with her so I never have to see his face again.

His mom wants him to apologize to his sister.

My mom texted me later saying I need to apologize because my sister had been crying all day over the situation and break up. I told my mom that if she had met the dude she would feel the same way, but my mom thinks I’m the jerk for saying mean things about Tyler to my sister in case they get back together.

I think his sister is better off without Tyler, but breakups hurt no matter what.

Eventually she’ll probably realize her brother didn’t do anything wrong and that Tyler was the problem.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Tyler was the rude one.

Tyler shouldn’t have agreed to the restaurant in the first place.

One day his sister will probably realize that Tyler was the problem.

She could’ve been a little bit nicer in the way he phrased what he said to his sister.

Tyler was probably looking for an excuse to break up with her sister.

His sister is just upset about the breakup and taking it out on her brother.

Even if he could have handled it a little bit better.

