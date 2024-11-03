November 3, 2024 at 6:48 am

‘They want to make these cars break.’ – Guys Argues That All Modern Cars Are Junk Because Companies Want You To Replace Them Every 5 Years

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@navsgarage

They don’t make ’em like they used to…

A TikTokker named Nav posted a video on the social media platform and sounded off against today’s cars: in short, he’s not a fan!

Source: TikTok

Nav told viewers, “New cars hitting showroom floors are absolutely garbage. There’s a few reasons. Number one is EPA. Number two is they want to make an insane amount of money. If they force you to buy a new car every three to five years, well, they get to sell more cars in the long run.”

Nav said he thinks car companies are making vehicles worse on purpose so consumers have to buy new ones every five years.

Source: TikTok

He also said, “They want to make these cars break, so you are forced to go out and buy an electric vehicle.”

Nav said that new electric and hybrid cars strain infrastructure and he added that he thinks new vehicles are “pretty much just all hot garbage.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s what he had to say.

@navsgarage

Replying to @Liz if im off base please let me know why because the haters had no vaild points #ford #chevy #toyota #cars #trucks #ev #tesla #navsgarage #fyp

♬ original sound – Nav Gill

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

This guy is fed up!

